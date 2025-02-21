Lately, unleashed use is made in the political sphere of the expression tax or fiscal justice, leaving the impression that Adalides and Eder seem He drains between the fingers of one hand every time he tries to catch him.

It produces a certain unease to observe allusions to a kind of fluid mechanics, in an ascending or descending sense, since it is not possible to know if that so -called fiscal justice must run, as gravity suggests, from top to bottom or from the bottom up, Completed by force exerted by the characteristic principles of the tax phenomenon. Probably the dramatization of these terms is actually explained with the notion of vertical equity, which requires different treatment to unequal situations for redistributive purposes.

In other words, one has the impression that it is not known about what is discussed when it is about fiscal justice. Which generates bitterness in a sector of the respectable that in doubt rejects the rude statement. A handful of politicians, possibly in a bad reputation, as the ineffable Alejandro Nieto would say, early with its compounds a full approach to basic criteria disfigured by the overwhelming normative scrap.

As a sample of the difficulty of approaching the notion that concerns us, two magnificent specimens published in the Civitas Notebooks collection (Ed. Thomson Reuters) can be attended: Is there a principle of tax justice? whose authorship corresponds to Rafael Calvo Ortega (2012), in which it is warned that article 31.1 of the CE sets tax justice as a quality of the system, but does not define it and does not consider it as a principle (“whatever the concept that is maintained from the legal principles and its separation of values ​​”).

Certainly, it can be thought that tax justice is not a means, but an end to which the principles contained in the aforementioned precept, very significantly that of economic capacity (budget, foundation and measure of the imposition), would be reached with purification. correlate of equality in this context, at whose service the technique of progressivity and proscription of confiscation are placed.

In fact, in the justification of amendment no. 674 defended in the Senate by Enrique Fuentes Quintana, whose approval gave rise to the current writing collected in the constitutional text, the following is supported: “In the new wording the priority end of the imposition, justice and postulates is located in a different plane of generality, equality, economic capacity and progressivity, which must satisfy the tax system to be qualified as fair. “

More recently, in another volume of the same collection, which carries for a significant title “chasing the shadow of tax justice,” Clemente Czech González (2019), the author points out that a tax is only fair if in each specific act of Imposition A real and not fictitious or presumed economic capacity is taxed, deducting from it that the injustice committed with a taxpayer does not save the justice of cases of cases. It is not, therefore, to accommodate to the principle of normality: ID quom perumque accidit.

Matías Cortés referred to economic capacity as “the Tax Polar Star.” And one, in his naivety, wonders what remains when there is no element of the IRPF structure that adapts to inflation, promoting the so -called cold progressivity; That is, the lien of monetary, illusory or fictitious income, which do not represent a real benefit.

It is true that STC 67/2023, authorized the disappearance of correction coefficients to update the acquisition value of real estate in the calculation of patrimonial earnings in the IRPF, despite the fact that STC 27/1981 affirmed much before the adaptation to an inflationary situation “responds to the nature of said tax, which must contemplate real, non -monetary increases”, but nothing It justifies the non -political reaction, whose regressive effects are explained because consumption propensity is greater the lower the income and, correlatively, savings propensity is greater the more it is gained.

If the taxpayer’s economic capacity is understood as its available income, there will be consensus that this necessary portion is not serious to subsist, which would claim an update of all the minimums established in Title V of the IRPF law (adequacy of the adequacy of the Tax to the personal and family circumstances of the taxpayer), rejected in the impassive BOE, risking the intrusion of the tax in the unfailing amount to ensure a decent existence.

What to say about the modification of the IRPF Return Application procedure to Mutualists, derived from the jurisprudence established by the TS for the 2019 tax periods to 2022, altering an effective procedure by a deferred mechanism that, in reality, implies the wicked retention of A loan, embezzling the principle Debita de Quibus power esse actio.

I end up mentioning the questioned taxation of the SMI, excusing my opinion in this regard, that by reason of the trade should stick to the right in its most modest dimension; That is, regulation, and not so much for its economic purposes, but I do not resist remembering that the German Constitutional Court (SS. Of May 29, 1990 and September 25, 1992) has referred to the exemption of tax of the “minimum necessary for existence”, whose valuation corresponds to the legislator, going to social aid (that part of the income that the State makes available to those most in need so that they can meet their needs basic), which seems to refer to non -contributory pensions and other subsidies with analogous purpose and not so much to the doping of the SMI, but this extrapalucio overflows the limitations of the one who signs forming a debate that does not correspond to address.

Lawyer. Koana partner/ Professor of Financial and Tax Law at the Faculty of Law of the Complutense University.