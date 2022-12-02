He seems to have no bottom. In fact, no one has yet the real dimension of how far it will go. Not even government technicians who leave now at the end of the year. Much less those who are about to take over the rojão. There are preliminary estimates, and the account is haunting. Former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has already calculated the amount at something close to R$ 400 billion. If the so-called “fiscal risks” are added — those pending issues that can generate monster expenses for the Union — the value reaches the stratosphere. In the sum of the active debt with the lawsuits in progress, this number is close to R$ 5 trillion and grew by no less than R$ 697 billion in just one year. The information was released in the Federal Tax Risks Report prepared by the Ministry of Economy itself. It is worth remembering that such risks are normally related to government programs, contingent liabilities and the balance sheet of the public sector and, therefore, occur irregularly, in different ways, depending on the decisions of the representative who leads the State. Actions against the Union, for example, grew amazingly this year — almost 36% compared to 2023 — reaching BRL 2.9 trillion. But, in terms of everyday financial squandering, the abuses are well known, especially portrayed in the so-called secret budget, in addition to the endless benefits to sectors and populist electoral interference, as occurred in the case of fuels and energy. Bolsonaro tried everything and the damage was to be paid by those who will take over in his place. The transition team’s struggle with Congress is precisely about the size of the blanket to cover these holes and still leave some left over for the minimum of operational management. It is definitely not possible to ignore that the country has been bent over by the bad administration of recent times and is in a situation of shortage in essential areas, vitally needing resources to rehabilitate itself. Case of the folders of Education, Health, Science and Technology and many others. On the social level then, it is not even said. The cursed inheritance is statistical. More miserable, many more people going hungry, without the essentials. The original budget proposal submitted to parliament is a fallacy. Unenforceable. Even the civil servants’ salary account will have to be reviewed, given the pressure for increases that have been suspended for years. The size of the commitment pressure is significant. The rapporteur of the committee that deals with the subject in Congress, senator Marcelo Castro, says that a PEC of the order of R$ 80 billion, as suggested by colleagues, will be insufficient for so many dammed demands. The market is astonished by what it classifies as fiscal irresponsibility for any proposal that continues to break through the roof, as has been the case from time to time, although there is little room for exits. The creative accounting delivered by the Bolsonaro government was too heavy a burden to carry. As a bargaining chip to rebuild his support base, he promoted spending money. The vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, who has a firm dialogue with the private sector, points out that whoever bets on fiscal irresponsibility from now on “will make mistakes”. In his view, new control anchors will be sought, backed by debt, not crushing investments. In other words: the focus will be on containing the increase in the debt curve over time in its relation to GDP. Something President Lula already did back when he took the debt at 60% of GDP and brought it back to 40% of GDP. The new anchoring rule should not be inscribed in the Constitution, according to the team’s coaches.

Carlos Jose Marques

editorial director