From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin. © IMAGO/STPP

The Ministry of Finance is coming under pressure. Employees should earn a large amount of money from part-time jobs. A CDU politician calls for action.

Berlin – Officials at the Federal Ministry of Finance are said to have made a considerable amount of money from outside activities since the beginning of the legislative period. According to information from the star The ministry approved a total of 248 secondary activities in 2022 and a total of 197 in 2023. The part-time jobs resulted in a sum of around 700,000 euros for the civil servants. The information comes from an answer to a written question from CDU Bundestag member Matthias Hauer, which was available to the portal. This means that the Ministry of Finance under Christian Lindner (FDP) is under additional pressure. Only last ZDF uncovered an incident involving an employeewhich is now being examined.

According to the ministry, civil servants will have earned an additional 412,842 euros in 2022 and a total of 303,135 euros in 2023. The employees of one department in particular benefit from the second source of income: that of the tax department, also known as Department IV. These have achieved “by far the highest income” since the beginning of the legislative period, the report continues. In the department alone, income was around 159,600 euros in 2022 and more than 98,000 euros in 2023.

CDU politician Matthias Hauer, who asked the question to the Ministry of Finance, criticized it star the “lavish proportions” of additional earnings among tax department employees. He called for “comprehensive transparency, also to protect employees.” According to Hauer, it is high time to examine the rules of conduct in the Ministry of Finance. “The BMF should explain in detail which secondary activities have been approved, refused or revoked and which time limits, requirements or conditions the ministry has ordered.” It must be guaranteed at all times that the official interests are not impaired by the secondary activities.

Pressure on the Ministry of Finance and Christian Lindner: Only recently an incident caused an uproar

Recently, an incident involving a head of department in the Ministry of Finance caused a stir. In December, research by ZDF revealed that a ministerial councilor from the tax department had given a lecture on the subject of tax avoidance at an event organized by a tax law firm. In her presentation, she warned, among other things, that “a certain tax break could be eliminated” and reassured that there were appropriate “tools” for a solution, ZDF reported on December 11th.

According to the announcement, the director actually appeared as a private person. The lecture was also about proceedings by the Constitutional Court on inheritance tax. “I don’t know when the Federal Constitutional Court will decide. I took the liberty of asking again. “The day before yesterday, before I came to you,” the director told the audience. ZDF then accused her of mixing private and business matters. The ministry is now examining disciplinary proceedings against the officer. (nz)