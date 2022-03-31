If this turns out to be an April Fools’ joke, then we probably have the next revolution in the Netherlands. You should not mess with the discounts of the Dutch. We therefore assume that the prices at the pumps will drop a bit tonight, because tomorrow the excise duties will go down. How much does petrol and diesel cost? What do you save? And how much is the government missing out on?

By how much will excise duties go down on April 1?

Currently the excise duties are 82 cents per liter for petrol, 53 cents for diesel and 36 cents for LPG. For all fuels, 21 percent of the excise duties will be deducted. This means that the excise tax on petrol will decrease by 17.3 cents to 65 cents. Diesel drops by 11.1 cents to 42 cents. LPG goes with 7.6 cents to 28 cents. The amounts have been rounded off slightly.

What will petrol and diesel cost after the excise tax cut?

At the time of writing, petrol costs 2.46 euros per liter. Tomorrow that will be about 2.29 euros per litre. Of course there are gas stations where it is cheaper and certainly also gas stations where it is more expensive. This is an average price. On a tank of 50 liters, it saves just under 9 euros. Diesel is now 2.29 euros per liter and that drops to 2.18 cents per liter. It saves more than 5 euros on a tank of 50 liters. LPG now costs 1.40 euros and that drops to 1.32 euros – a saving of more than 2 euros for a full tank.

How much will the government lose if excise taxes go down?

The national government reports that they have budgeted more than 1 billion euros for the excise duty reduction. The reduction in excise duties on fuel is part of a broader package of measures that the government has taken to compensate people for rising energy prices and persistent inflation, with a focus on low and middle incomes.

Until when is the excise duty reduction on fuel?

‘From April 1, 2022 until the end of the year’, the central government reports on its website. If the measures do indeed disappear in January, we predict long queues at the pumps in December of this year. That is how we are in the Netherlands again.