The features of taxation for the self-employed in an interview with Moslenta were revealed by tax consultant Albina Isafova.

“Self-employed is a special tax regime that individuals and individual entrepreneurs (individual entrepreneurs) can apply for. And for them there will be restrictions on annual income of up to 2.4 million rubles, as well as a ban on employees, ”the expert explained.

For the self-employed, there are two types of tax rates: four percent of income from the sale of goods, works, services to individuals and six percent – to legal entities or individual entrepreneurs. The self-employed are not required to keep tax records and submit declarations, they are also exempt from taxes if there was no income in the reporting month.

