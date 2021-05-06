The president of Airef, Cristina Herrero, in Congress. JJGuillen / EFE

The Government has committed to the EU to strengthen the evaluation of public spending. The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that he has sent to Brussels envisages creating a “permanent division of spending review [evaluación del gasto]”Within the Fiscal Authority (Airef), the independent body in charge of overseeing public accounts. The Executive promises to extend to five years the time horizon of the spending analysis phases that the entity is already preparing, with the aim of detaching them from the political cycle, and creating “a permanent structure” in the Ministry of Finance that carries out a “Active monitoring” of your findings. In addition, it identifies in the document the areas of the next Airef study that was pending for this year: it will focus on the lines of loans, grants and other financial instruments aimed at the business fabric by public sector entities and management of urban waste.

The document defends that during the crisis caused by the Covid, public instruments to support companies have assumed great relevance, with the deployment of a line of State guarantees of up to 140,000 million. It adds that “public bodies specialized in promoting certain sectors or key dynamics for the Spanish economy” provide aid for internationalization, digitization, for R + D + i (Research, Development and Innovation) or for activities such as tourism, key to Spanish economy, or industry. “In short, the strategic role that these public instruments play in the Spanish economy makes their evaluation advisable in order to reinforce them and place them at the center of the country’s economic policy and its transformation strategy.” It also points out that “improvements in waste management have been identified as a priority in different reports and recommendations by international organizations.”

The text establishes that the Ministry of Finance submits to the Council of Ministers a proposal to formalize this third phase of the analysis of public spending, after the two already carried out by the agency. The Airef presented, in 2019 and 2020, its conclusions on tax benefits, hospital spending, incentives for hiring and transport infrastructure (phase II) and on subsidies, medicines dispensed through medical prescriptions, active employment policies and university scholarships, R + D + i, postal service and business competitiveness (phase I). These analyzes were commissioned by the Government in 2017 and had a time horizon of three years, until 2021.

After this third phase, a “new public expenditure review and evaluation process” will be launched for the period 2022-2026, which will be carried out in five phases, one per year. The areas to be analyzed will be determined each year by the Government, and selected in a “joint and coordinated manner with Airef, whose proposals are taken into account”, although it adds that the final decision will be made by the Executive.

The document explains that Airef will have to present an “action plan” to the Ministry of Finance for each of the areas that will be analyzed in each phase. This should incorporate “methodological aspects” and the provisions of the review process, and include an “initial proposal with details of the areas to be analyzed, the public entities affected, the time periods to which the analysis refers, and the information that it would be necessary to carry out these analyzes, as well as the budget (within the anticipated budget availability) and the development calendar that will be sent to the ministry ”. The Government adds that “the main conclusions of the study to review the spending of the Public Administrations for each year will be presented to the Ministry of Finance, and will be incorporated into the decision-making process linked to the budget cycle.”

Permanent division

The new permanent division of spending review de la Airef will be created through an extension of the organism’s Organic Statute, which will have “all the necessary resources to carry out its work of reviewing spending in a systematic way.” The Ministry of Finance, for its part, will have a new “technical unit” to follow up on the recommendations of the Airef, which will be analyzed in the procedure for preparing the General State Budgets.

Likewise, the Government is committed to reinforcing transparency. The document foresees that the Treasury will present each year, sending it before March 31 to the Council of Ministers, a report on the body’s recommendations. “Said report will be public and will include both the measures adopted in response to the recommendations of the Airef and, where appropriate, the reasons for not doing so.” The text adds that “the impartiality of this monitoring unit is ensured to the extent that this team is separated from the expense management centers.”

This component of the recovery plan, which also includes the alignment of the General Budgets with the Sustainable Development Goals and the ecological transition, foresees a total investment of 6.8 million, which will not be financed with European funds.

The objective of the reform is “to establish in Spain a systematic, structural and periodic spending evaluation process”, and to increase its quality, “by improving its composition and reorienting its use”. “The ultimate objective of this reform is to ensure budgetary stability and reaffirm the sustainability of public debt in the medium term, and the Government’s determined commitment to implement clear actions aimed at achieving prudent fiscal positions in the medium term without damaging investment or social protection once the economic recovery is firm ”, he adds.