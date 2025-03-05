The tax authority indicates that there are almost a million beneficiaries of the EU recovery plan

The Airef (Independent Fiscal Responsibility Authority) points out that from 2021 to 2024 43,553 million have arrived at the real economy of Spain of the European Union Recovery Plan (EU), just over half of what corresponds to our country of these funds designed in response to the shock of the pandemic.

The Government is confident in creating another million jobs between 2025 and 2026 until reaching 23 million

The number of awardees or unique beneficiaries amounts to 922,729 in total at the end of last year, according to the Observatory update on the recovery, transformation and resilience plan Published Tuesday by the Fiscal Authority. For its part, the Government Monitoring Platform Eleva The figure of “resolved calls” a little more, at 48,863 million.

Our country has until mid -2026 to deploy another almost 40,000 million of the ‘Next Generation’, to the assigned 79,854 million, including the addendum (expansion of the initial amount). It also has a similar amount in ‘cheap’ loans.

Airef detects that the rhythm of formalization of tenders and granting of subsidies in the recovery plan has slowed over 2023 in the central administration and autonomous communities. “On the other hand, local corporations have raised the rhythm of execution in 2024, while the institutional public sector maintains a rhythm very similar to that of 2023,” he says.

Among the winners and beneficiaries appear more than 660,000 natural persons, almost 33,000 corporations or 285,000 limited societies, together with other types of private organizations and public institutions.

Among the companies, the largest have accessed the largest amount of money, almost 9,500 million. Medium -sized companies stay at 4,646 million. The little ones, about 4,000 million. Microenterprises, approximately 3,000 million, according to the tax authority.

The most benefited business activities are related to construction, information and communications, manufacturing industry and professional, scientific and technical activities.

By components, they highlight the money that has arrived sustainable urban mobility, sustainable long distance mobility, rehabilitation and urban regeneration, support for SMEs and investments in science, technology and innovation.

The deployment of the recovery plan is one of the main engines of the expectations of economic growth and creating jobs of this 2025 and 2026. Both the Government and experts trust that it will be the lever that drives the investment of companies, the most delayed factor in our economy.