“Initially, the Tax and Customs Administration incorrectly marked a group of approximately 11,000 tenants, making them eligible for a rent reduction. This error was corrected in time by the Tax and Customs Administration,” the spokeswoman said. Corporations had not yet processed the rent reduction.

The tenants were wrongly classified by the tax authorities as low-income households. The government is lowering the rents of these households to compensate them for the high energy costs and high inflation. The Tax and Customs Administration is still investigating how the error could have arisen, according to the statement NRC.

