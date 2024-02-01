Few people can resist the allure of a Mustang. If you were to drive this Mustang Dark Horse at a Greenpeace protest, you could entice at least 30 percent of the demonstrators to take a ride. That does not mean that it is the most beautiful or best car ever, but it is one of the most charismatic. And that makes the Dutch price of the Ford Mustang such a shame.

It is not Ford's greed that makes the price of the Mustang so high in the Netherlands. All you need is the brand 45,337 euros for the entry-level car with a 446 hp V8. In our opinion, dirt cheap for a car with a manual gearbox and nice features such as a drift handbrake, Bang & Olufsen audio, cruise control and dual-zone air conditioning.

The real Dutch price of the Ford Mustang

But that is not the price you pay in the Netherlands for the Ford Mustang. No, because of the emissions of 274 grams per kilometer, the tax authorities would like to see 75,692 euros BPM. And then also 9,521 euros VAT. The cheapest Ford Mustang therefore costs in the Netherlands 131,900 euros. The machine costs an extra 4,500 euros. Do you want the convertible? Then you pay 139,900 euros for the coupe and 144,400 euros for the convertible.

We certainly understand the need for the BPM, otherwise the fleet would never become greener in the Netherlands, but this does not mean that we should not consider it a shame. Especially with a car like the Ford Mustang, people are not going to use it every day. And for those few pleasure rides per year, that 86,000 euros in tax is quite a lot.

How much does the Mustang Dark Horse cost?

If you're going to spend money anyway, you might as well go for the Dark Horse version with 454 hp. This version looks a bit sportier and gets nice extras such as dark accents all around, a limited slip differential and MagnaRide dampers for the chassis. This costs 54,226 euros before taxes, but after 145,400 euros. The automatic costs 149,900 euros.

A Ford Mustang with an automatic transmission would be considerably cheaper in the Netherlands, because a small engine generally emits less CO2. The funny thing is that although a smaller turbo engine seems to be the most popular choice for Europe, sales were very disappointing. And we understand that, because you don't eat a salad at McDonald's. Ford therefore only supplies thoroughbred V8 engines in Europe.