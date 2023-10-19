The Tax Authorities are so fed up with thousands of letters from autonomous people who refuse to pay that they have filed summary proceedings against one of the driving forces behind that disobedience. According to the service, this self-proclaimed lawyer spreads misleading information, such as denying the constitution. The summary proceedings will be submitted to the court in Maastricht on Thursday.
Cyril Rosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#tax #authorities #fed #thousands #letters #people #refuse #pay #suing #foreman #autonomous #groups