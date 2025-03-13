The Tax Agency makes the reference numbers for the 2024 rental campaign available to taxpayers

The Tax Agency has made the new service available to taxpayers to obtain the reference number that will manage everything related to the 2024 rent campaign-and for the previous campaigns.

Calendar and dates of the Income Declaration 2024

The agency has clarified in a note that the reference number that the taxpayer had obtained previously is no longer valid, so it must obtain a new one. The box to be introduced to obtain the reference number is the 505 of the Income Declaration 2023.

Those interested can obtain the reference number through the APP of the Tax Agency or in a link enabled by the Tax Agency on the website.

In any case, the Administration recalled that registering in CL@VE, the taxpayer will be able to access all income efforts without the need to obtain the reference number.

Campaign dates: from April 3 to June 30

According to the calendar published and collected by Europa Press, the campaign will start before the start of Holy Week. On April 3, the deadline for submitting the statements through the Internet will open and will run until June 30, 2025.

From May 6 to June 30, 2025, the Tax Agency may prepare the taxpayer’s statement by phone-the appointment request will be available from April 29 to June 27.

It will be between June 2 and 30, 2025 when the Tax Agency may prepare taxpayers the statements in person in their offices, with an appointment request from May 29 to June 27.

However, it must be borne in mind that the deadline for submission for the statements with the result to enter and domiciliation ends on June 25.

Payment through Bizum

One of the most relevant novelties for this year is that, in the event that the statement is to enter, the credit card is added in credit card conditions safe or by Bizum.

Another of the most important points of this campaign is that the beneficiaries of the unemployment benefit will have to submit the income statement from 2025, regardless of whether or not they meet the minimum amount to do it, as it was mandatory so far.

Until this year the unemployed that received the benefit, like any wage earnings, were not obliged to submit the statement if they did not obtain income of more than 22,000 euros per year or above 15,000 euros if it had two or more payers and one of them had paid more than 1,500 euros per year.

Like last year, the autonomous declaration, regardless of their income, and the beneficiaries of the minimum vital income (IMV) will also be obliged to submit.

Unique system to rectify, modify or complete

In order to continue advancing in taxpayer assistance and in the improvement of tax management, the possibility of establishing a unique system for the correction of self -assessments is introduced, regulating with this purpose the new figure of rectificary self -assessment.

In addition, to facilitate electronic presentation, this year a new service will be offered to those taxpayers who do not have to make changes to the draft that are offered, so that they can submit their statement with a much simpler navigation.

New form for the return of retired mutualists

Hacienda recalls that, following the tax reform approved in Congress, the processing of IRPF returns to retired mutualists-after the sentences of the Supreme Court-, which implies that its enforceability implies, and consequently the total amount of the payments associated with them, will be distributed in four years according to the age of the tax period.

Therefore, in 2025 the return corresponding to the Income Tax of the natural persons of the year 2019 and of the previous ones not prescribed may be requested.