Closed commercial premises in Madrid. Bald Elm

The Tax Agency (AEAT) will provide the autonomous communities and cities with the information necessary to determine whether the companies and freelancers who apply for the direct aid approved in March by the Government meet the access requirements. The Ministry of Finance sent last Thursday to the autonomous communities and cities a draft, to which EFE has had access, of the agreement that will govern direct aid to companies, the last step for the implementation of this measure, which will be managed by the regions .

This agreement between the Ministry of Finance, the Tax Agency and the autonomous communities and cities now has to be negotiated. According to the text of the royal decree of the aid, it would have to be closed within a month and 10 days from its approval on March 12. The draft provides for a series of obligations for each of the parties in the management of the aid.

Thus, to determine whether the requirements for access to aid and the setting of the amount are met, the Tax Agency will send tax data on applicants to the autonomous communities and cities. Specifically, in the case of businessmen or professionals, it will provide data on VAT operations or general indirect Canarian special tax that allow determining if sales fell by 30% in 2020 compared to 2019, a requirement for direct aid, something that for Consolidated groups will be made with corporate tax information ―the sum of the entities that make up the group―.

In the case of applicants with tax domicile in Ceuta or Melilla, as well as for those who only carry out operations exempt from declaring VAT, the data that the Agency will provide will be, if they are listed in personal income tax, the declaration of 2019 and the installment payments of 2020, and If they do so in corporate tax, those corresponding to the last installment payment of 2019 and 2020.

The Tax Agency will also provide other data, including confirmation of whether the applicants applied the objective income tax estimation regime or, in the case of groups that operate in several regions, the amounts paid to their staff in each autonomous community.

For their part, the autonomous communities and cities will have to incorporate certain data into the direct aid application forms, such as whether the applicant is part of a regional tax consolidation group or if they provide VAT-exempt services, data that they will then send to the Tax Agency.

The draft agreement also foresees an information exchange procedure, whereby the autonomous communities and cities will send a file with the requests received weekly to the Tax Agency, and the latter will return another file with the available information within seven days. . In addition, the autonomous communities and cities will send monthly information to the Treasury on the calls launched and the aid granted, as well as the amounts.

The autonomous communities and cities will have to state in the calls and all the documentation of the aid, including the dissemination activities, which are financed by the Government of Spain. The draft provides for the creation of a Joint Coordination and Follow-up Commission of the agreement, which will have an initial duration of four years, extendable in case it is necessary to exchange additional information at its completion.