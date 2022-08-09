José Luis Galiana returns to step on the Region. The well-known tax advisor from Murcia who was missing for months voluntarily appeared before the National Police on Tuesday to testify in the investigation against him that the Economic and Fiscal Crime Group (UDEF) has been stringing together for an alleged embezzlement of several zeros.

Accompanied by his defense attorney, Pablo Ruiz-Palacios, the defendant appeared, in the early afternoon, at the facilities that the body has in the Murcian district of Sangonera La Verde and, for more than four hours, answered questions of the agents, who investigate alleged crimes of misappropriation, money laundering and document falsification.

Galiana reappeared in the Murcian capital after months in which her whereabouts were a great unknown. As LA TRUTH learned, the accused was formally detained but was released with charges after testifying before the investigators. He is now at the expense of the appointment that he has on September 29 before the head of the Investigating Court number 7 of Murcia, who directs these investigations.

It was the complaint that an associate of Galiana filed with the National Police that put the investigators on guard. It was stated that a bank account in which the accounting expert managed the funds of a bankruptcy, and that apparently should contain funds greater than 600,000 euros, was completely zero.

For four hours he gave a statement as a detainee for an alleged embezzlement



Four hours of statement



Galiana acknowledged this Tuesday before the agents that he transferred that amount to a company account, but maintained that he did so when he was the victim of “economic extortion.” The advisor assured that he made that decision after receiving very specific threats that affected his wife and his children and emphasized that he is very sorry for having chosen that path. Asked by the UDEF investigators, he remarked that he did not keep any of the 600,000 euros whose fate, at the moment, is unknown.

His defense attorney, Pablo Ruiz-Palacios, remarked to this newspaper the adviser’s willingness to collaborate with justice. In the course of that extensive statement before the investigators of the National Police Corps, he assures that Galiana offered “very specific and relevant data” to help try to locate that important amount of money.

Galiana’s name began to appear in conversations in the middle of Murcia from February 17, when her trail was lost. The Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada received an automatic message from the security system of his Audi. The agents went to the place, in Punta Prima, but found the wrecked car, overturned and with no one inside. There were also no markings on the roadway to indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing. The investigations did not take long to point to a voluntary departure of Galiana. The members of the Meritorious obtained images in which the man was seen leaving the Punta Prima cliff after dropping his car.

He assures that he went to a cliff because he intended to take his own life, but finally he repented and decided to get out of the way



For months, the Armed Institute followed the trail of this well-known tax advisor until it managed to locate him in a European country. Last April, the investigators took for granted that the march had been voluntary and, after informing the judge and his relatives, they definitively closed the case.

Before the National Police, Galiana did not offer specific details on Tuesday, according to her lawyer, of the destination or destinations where she hid during these months. That data is still unknown that the defendant keeps in a drawer. He did explain, however, that as a result of these threats and the steps he supposedly took under pressure from them, he considered the possibility of taking his own life and that, with that intention, he went to the Punta Prima cliff where last February his car appeared.

return with yours



At the last moment, the advisor explained, he decided not to follow that path thinking about his children and chose to take time out of the way. Recently, as his lawyer explained, this man assures that the alleged extortion of which he claims to be a victim has ceased and that, therefore, he has decided to return to Murcia to reunite with his family, to whom he assured yearn. His state of mind, remarks the lawyer Ruiz-Palacios, is bad and he is totally repentant. His intention, for the time being, is to remain in Murcia while waiting for the appointment he has with the investigating judge at the end of September.