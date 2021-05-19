The tax advisor Juan Jódar Bardón will take office as the new president of the Comarcal Confederación de Empresarios de la Comarca de Lorca (Ceclor) in a general assembly to be held on May 27. His candidacy has been the only one that has been presented to the process of renewal of positions and will succeed in the presidency the businessman of the furniture sector Antonio García Díaz, who has been in charge of the employer for eight years, the maximum term allowed by the statutes of the Confederation.

Jódar Bardón is 43 years old, has a degree in Business Administration and Management, a tax advisor and an account auditor, and is the CEO of the Manuel Jódar Asesores family business. He has been a member of Ceclor’s board of directors for twelve years and has served as treasurer for the last eight. His candidacy for the presidency of the employer’s association has had the endorsement of representatives of all the associations that comprise it.

Made up of 2,500 companies and 15 sector associations, Ceclor currently has “a very solid and compact structure,” said Jódar Bardón in a statement to LA VERDAD. In a “very complicated” economic situation due to the pandemic, the main objective of businessmen is “that the activity returns to normal in the second half of the year, saving jobs.” To this end, it will be a priority to ensure that European recovery funds reach the productive fabric and not only large companies. They are “hard times, of great uncertainty,” acknowledged Jódar, who said he will face “with great enthusiasm and great desire” his new position.

The definitive impulse to the regeneration of the old town is one of its main challenges



In addition, businessmen will continue to demand the construction of the Lorca-Caravaca highway, the arrival of high-speed rail and the contribution of more water resources to the region. Another of Jódar’s missions will be the “definitive impulse” of the regeneration of the historic center of Lorca after the declaration of the project, led by the employer’s association, as an action of regional interest. The first meeting of the technical commission of this strategy will be held on Monday, days before the change in the presidency of Ceclor.

The future president of the Guadalentín businessmen had words of praise for the head of the outgoing employer’s association, of whom he said that “he leaves a solid and united Confederation” and affirmed that he assumes the new responsibility with the “same commitment and rigor” that has Garcia printed during his two terms.

The general assembly where the president will be elected and the members proposed by the different territorial and sectorial organizations of the employer will be ratified will take place at the Hotel Jardines de Lorca under strict security measures due to the pandemic.