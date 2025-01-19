In the following lines, in tono jocoserior, a text is included that served as a script for an improvised Christmas theatrical performance that narrated the peculiarities that occur in the professional sector of tax consulting.

Jácara I: What do we do?

It is little known that, in American movies, tax advisors are called “accountants.” If you see it in the Spanish version you may not be aware but, if you see it in VO, you realize that for the Yankees the tax advisors (that is, the accountants) are (i) boring as hell, (ii) slouchy and bald, and (iii) ashy by nature.

In fact, there is a well-known film starring Ben Affleck called The accountant which, in reality, is about the life of a handsome – something is something – tax advisor who, as it could not be otherwise, is autistic, although he throws in some swords that I would like to practice in some Treasury office.

Obviously, tax advisors do not think we are like that and we attribute these qualities of dullness and boredom to accountants and auditors, other close professionals who allocate their time to issues that our stupidity considers less relevant (don’t hear me, please).

Jácara II: Tax jargon: Income, clients, and other poisonous herbs

We are entering swampy territory: the soporific professional jargon of the tax field. Precisely, the person writing this is part of a university research project on clear tax communication that aims to clarify the content of tax language.

So, I am aware of its difficulty. Well, in the tax world the best known term is the income tax return. Tax advisors FLEE from income. They are a billing that always goes well, but forces us to deal with our worst enemy: THE CUSTOMER.

Furthermore, when the client is an individual – like Nacho’s grandmothers – things become super unpleasant. Although there are worse clients: FAMILY and FRIENDS. Those are the worst.

That’s why tax advisors dream of the impossible: VACATIONS IN JUNE or escaping from family and friends about whom you don’t hear anything all year until, curious!, they just send you a WhatsApp with a tax “doubt” (oh, the diminutive!) in the rental period.

Furthermore, there is a very peculiar circumstance and that is that these family and friends think that they can reward those “five-minute” consultations with a meal (which you really want) or with a bottle of wine (which you despise). . There are those who even try to repay you with a few miserable beers.

Jácara III: Tax jargon. Tax planning and death

Leaving Income aside, in our office, tax advisors are dedicated to things that are difficult to categorize. We don’t have clients who are chorizos. We do not carry Criminal Law, beyond some Treasury inspection that may end up going to Criminal Law for a crime against the public treasury.

We are dedicated to ensuring that clients pay by applying the least burdensome alternative for them. In slang this is known as option economics or tax planning, two words that are taboo for inspectors who intend that, when faced with two options, the taxpayer pays the one that means the most money for the public coffers. That, and answering the thousands of formal requirements and obligations that the AEAT imposes on us, is what we dedicate ourselves to.

We are a parasite, that is, a professional sector that takes advantage of the inefficiencies of the tax system, if they exist. As has been the case for centuries with lawyers. It is commonplace to use a phrase attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “nothing is certain…except death and taxes.” Well, there we are with the undertakers, in a perpetual business.

Jácara IV: Tax jargon. The dark side

Another typical phrase of the profession is that “taxes are the price of civilization, without them we would be in the jungle.” Phrase extracted from the vocabulary of another being in this tax world, our true nemesis: THE TAX INSPECTORS.

I have said before that our worst enemy is the customer. In truth, we are in the middle of two antagonisms: the client (taxpayer or passive subject, in slang) and the inspector.

Tax inspectors are high-level officials, with high training, very high salaries, and who leave the Public Finance school with a motto tattooed on their heads: the taxpayer is, by nature, a fraudster (at least potentially ).

Starting from that premise, we have to negotiate with them to get the best agreement for the client who, of course, will never be happy with what we propose and will never understand anything we tell them.

The inspectors and we speak the same language, although we openly disagree on technical issues. They say that we are the dark side of the force – I heard it said in a massive meeting of their association, to which I had the pleasure of being invited – and we, likewise, also use the whip starwarsero when we talk about them. We are the back and forth of the same rusty sword.

Jácara V: Tax liberation

It is easy to deduce the biggest concern of our customers: THE POCKET. When a client comes to the office it is so that we can save them money (at a low cost), save them from a debt (at a low cost) or represent them in an inspection or in an appeal for a debt with the treasury (at a low cost). .

Everything is based on money. And, since for many people money is more important than their wife (let alone their mother-in-law), we accept a job that has a high psychological component. Furthermore, before you could make a customer happy by announcing money savings, but nowadays, that is IMPOSSIBLE.

It’s all problems, debts, increases in tax pressure… in short. In the US there is a tradition of marking the day of tax exemption on the calendar. The citizen dedicates all his effort, that is, his work, to paying taxes to the treasury, until a certain day on the calendar, which is precisely that day.

From then on, the money you generate with your work is yours, for your savings (which will also pay taxes) or for you to spend (also paying taxes, of course).

The American tradition passed to Spain where now the annual day for tax exemption is also calculated. Lately it falls in early July. That is, we spent more than half a year working for the State. It’s not magic, no.

Take the reader with animus iocandi that accompanies us from the Middle Ages until the beginning of this century, when the plague of censorship once again devastates us.