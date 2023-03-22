El Pulso del Fútbol is one of the most traditional programs on sports radio in Colombia. It began in 2000 on Radio Deportes, from Caracol, and in 2002 it moved to the basic channel.

It was born as an idea of ​​Guillermo Díaz Salamanca, who brought together in the same space two of the most experienced journalists on Colombian radio, Hernán Peláez Restrepo and Iván Mejía Álvarez.

Peláez left the program in 2015 and Mejía, who continued for three more years with César Augusto Londoño, retired from radio at the end of 2018. But the relationship between Mejía and Londoño has not been good in recent years.

Replacing Mejía came Óscar Rentería Jiménez, who was fired from Caracol Radio last week, after comments considered macho following an accusation of rape against the Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi.

After Rentería’s departure, Mejía replied on his social networks a note published on the Las 2 Orillas portal, in which they strongly criticize El Pulso del Fútbol.

The harsh response of César Augusto Londoño to Iván Mejía

Londoño responded with a strong text, in the presentation of his new program partner, Juan Felipe Cadavid.

“Things change and life goes on. For 15 years we listened to it. Hernán Peláez, perhaps the greatest man on sports radio in Colombia, left, and the program continued to be successful. This humble servant has arrived: Five years with Iván, the successes continued. Then Óscar Rentería arrived, four long years, and the program continued to be successful, because men pass and good programs remain,” said Londoño.

“Óscar, a journalist of karats, loyal, a great human being, an enormous professional, left the Pulse up, and made a request with tears in his eyes, when he left this program. He told me ‘César, I ask you a favor, that Pulse continue to be the first sports program in Colombia, as all Ecar measurements show.’ Without hatred, without rancor, with generosity, and above all with a lot of generosity, which came from his heart, ”he added.

Londoño later threw harsh taunts at Mejía, without mentioning him: “Others never accepted that without them, without the same protagonists, the Pulse would continue to be the number one program on sports radio in Colombia,” replied.

“Today a new Pulse begins, with a friend, who above all else is a very good person, and as Gabriel García Márquez said, the first requirement to be a good journalist is to be a good person. But he is also young, he has great capacity, he is talented, he is knowledgeable and he wants to build, as Hernán and Óscar did”. he pointed.

