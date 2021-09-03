This Thursday, September 2, the Mexican team starts his way in the Octagonal Final of CONCACAF, looking for the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, receiving his like from Jamaica at Aztec stadium.
For this first match of the Qualifiers, El Tricolor will have their helmsman on the bench, the Argentine Gerardo MartinoHowever, it seems that he could not count on him for the next two commitments to be held this September.
Various media have announced that the South American has a retinal problem, even on Wednesday he did not direct the training of Mexico, and will undergo a medical examination after the duel against the Reggae-Boyz, so your trip to Costa Rica and Panama with the Aztec team remains in doubt, since everything will depend on the diagnosis.
If he needs an operation, El Tata will have to stay on Mexican soil to undergo immediate medical indications and shorten recovery times, with this, his assistant and compatriot, Jorge Theiler, would be in front of the team for the upcoming matches.
The ex’s biggest problem Atlanta United It would be to take the plane, since the pressure could affect him and just this Friday the national team travels to visit the Ticos and later the canaleros, on Sunday 5 and Wednesday 8 September, respectively.
What is practically a fact, El Tata would already be available for the FIFA date of the month of October, because by that time it would already be operated and ready to direct.
