Various media have announced that the South American has a retinal problem, even on Wednesday he did not direct the training of Mexico, and will undergo a medical examination after the duel against the Reggae-Boyz, so your trip to Costa Rica and Panama with the Aztec team remains in doubt, since everything will depend on the diagnosis.

MARTINO DOES NOT TRAVEL TO CENTRAL AMERICA …! Gerardo Martino will not travel with @miseleccionmx for the matches before #Costa Rica and #Panama. Martino suffered a retinal detachment and doctors are advising him not to make the trip. pic.twitter.com/26ISNgduBm – Elmer Polanco (@PolancoESA) September 3, 2021

The ex’s biggest problem Atlanta United It would be to take the plane, since the pressure could affect him and just this Friday the national team travels to visit the Ticos and later the canaleros, on Sunday 5 and Wednesday 8 September, respectively.

??MEXICAN TEAM?? Gerardo Martino will be present on the bench tonight vs Jamaica? !!! His presence in the games against Costa Rica and Panama is very complicated !!! Either way tomorrow the decision will be made !!!@TUDNUSA @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/8VNk6wSzkG – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) September 3, 2021

