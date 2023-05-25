When it comes to dragonball, there are no bigger names than Goku. The hero has spearheaded the series since its inception and his legacy lives on to this day. Over the years, Goku has found ways to reinvent himself with new transformations that defy all laws, and fans of dragonball they never stop getting excited for the hero.

So of course one fan is now going viral by giving Goku a wacky edible cosplay that many would love to try out for themselves.

The work comes from a cosplay master, the man behind Low Cost Cosplay took care of the look. As you can see below, the viral skins give Goku two different transformations. In one, the fan addresses the way to super saiyan god of the hero using slices of watermelon, while in the other he gives life to the super saiyan 3 goku with some mangoes

And yes, you read that right. These two appearances were created with the help of fruits. dragonball I could never have imagined this kind of transformation, but it works.

Of course, Low Cost Cosplay is known for his outlandish and striking looks, so this tribute to dragonball fits perfectly. Best of all, after playing your favorite character and taking your photos for social networks, you can eat the whole outfit and no one can say that you wasted money on a costume.

Editor’s note: This guy never ceases to amaze us and he has been making this type of creation for many years now, let’s hope his imagination never runs out.