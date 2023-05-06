The taste of success: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 6 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, The Taste of Success (Burnt), a 2015 film directed by John Wells and written by Steven Knight set in the world of “starry” cuisine, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Adam Jones is a well-known chef, with two Michelin stars, who has seen his Paris restaurant fail due to drugs and alcohol. After disappearing for three years, spent in New Orleans shelling a million oysters as penance, he decides to get back into the game by reopening one of his restaurants and aspiring to the third Michelin star. He then decides to take over as chef in the restaurant of Tony, an old friend from his days in Paris, who manages The Langham restaurant in London.

Tony, who is still in love with Adam, agrees, despite Adam having put him on the spot by arranging a surprise visit from an influential food critic and thus forcing Tony to have him cook for her. Among the conditions to take over the club, Adam will have to undergo weekly analyzes which will have to confirm that he is not using alcohol and drugs. Meanwhile Adam tries to build one of the best “kitchen brigades”, including some promising young gastronomy, in addition to the Italian Max (just released from prison for an assault), the French Michel (whom Adam years earlier had closed the restaurant putting rats there and calling the health inspectors) and the beautiful and talented Helene, a young Sous-chef snatched from another prestigious restaurant in London, who raises a daughter by herself who she cares deeply about and wants to continue dedicating time to.

The taste of success: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Taste of Success, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bradley CooperAdam Jones

Sienna Miller: Helene

Omar SyMichel

Daniel Brühl as Tony Belardi

Riccardo Scamarcio: Max

Sam KeeleyDavid

Alicia VikanderAnne Marie

Matthew RhysReece

Uma ThurmanSimone

Emma Thompson as Dr. Rosshilde

Lily James: Sara

Sarah GreeneKaitlin

Stephen Campbell MooreJack

Henry Goodman: Counts

Streaming and TV

Where to see The taste of success on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 6 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.