There are very few people who don’t like: the chocolate it is the most sublime gluttony sin for over half of Italians. It is no coincidence that this product, obtained from the seeds of the cocoa plant, was given the scientific name Theobroma Cacao by Linnaeus in the 1600s, which, translated, means ‘food of the gods’.

In fact, chocolate has been a delectable treat for over 3,000 years, ever since the ancient civilizations of Latin America discovered it and then the Mayans passed it down.

However recurrent are the sweet suggestions provided by literature and cinematography on the comforting effect of chocolate eaten more or less greedily to fill more or less deep emotional abysses, a reasoned analysis on the daily consumption of about 30 g of dark chocolate (also called ‘bitter chocolate’ or ‘black chocolate’), i.e. with a minimum cocoa concentration of 70%, confirms that this ‘divine food’ is capable of bringing a long list of benefits to our body.

But, considering the multiple properties it is naturally endowed with, is chocolate good for everyone, without distinction? Or are there people who would do well not to eat them? Is it true that it can have exciting effects? And is it true that it has antioxidant power? What are the profound differences between dark chocolate and milk chocolate? Could it be useful for our intestinal microbiota? How do allergic people relate to chocolate?

The team of “The Taste of Health”, coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, in the next appointment scheduled at 15:00 Of Friday 21 April 2023as always in collaboration with ADNKronos Salute.