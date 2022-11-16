Among the aromatic herbs, the sage it is one of the most used in the kitchen due to its extraordinary ability to bind to meat, fish, pasta, vegetables. Its fresh leaves are mainly used, green in color with silvery reflections, which have a fragrant taste with a tendentially bitter note. And it is a plant whose name, of Latin derivation, immediately recalls the well-being of the organism, of whose health this plant proposes itself as the “savior”.

Despite its Mediterranean origins, its use to flavor dishes of various kinds has been consolidated for centuries in almost all the culinary traditions of Europe.

Sage is a perennial herb, rustic and easy to grow.

For some it is too strong an ingredient, perhaps prevailing over all the others, too bitter, too similar to camphor or eucalyptus or absinthe or lemon, but the team coordinated by immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of basics of dietetics and nutrition at the LUM University of Bari, has made it the protagonist of the next episode of “Il Gusto della Salute”, the weekly column created in collaboration with ADNKronos and dedicated to the health impact of nutrition.

Fresh but also dried, sage nonetheless demonstrates a particular affinity with full-bodied, sweet and salty food at the same time, such as pumpkin, potatoes, beans, browned onions, pork and chicken. But how to best calibrate its dosage? Why is it associated with the concept of health? What are its main beneficial virtues? Is it true that it has anti-aging properties? And, as for contraindications, is it true that it’s not very suitable for hypertension and breastfeeding? And why? And is it true that it can interfere with the pharmacological action of some medicines?

In the broadcast of 18 November, therefore, focus on sagearomatic and medicinal plant with multiple beneficial properties of which will be explored, together with its historical origins, the botanical and nutritional characteristics, the uses in the kitchen, the possible attention to be taken in consuming it.

Appointment, as always, at 3 pm next Friday.