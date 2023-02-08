Walking through the Apulian and Lucanian countryside, between February and June, it is not infrequent to come across simple but elegant flowers that resemble hyacinths. In addition to delighting our eyes, the plants adorned with those flowers could also delight the palate, because the simplicity and versatility of their bulbs allows you to create original and tasty recipes.

THE wildflowers they are among the oldest vegetables available in some regions of Southern Italy, of which they represent a typical speciality. They grow hidden in the ground between 10 and 30 cm deep, have a bitter taste, are firm, crunchy and able to dispense many beneficial virtues for the body thanks to their rich content in vitamins and mineral salts. For this reason they are widely used in the preparation of typical dishes of the Mediterranean tradition, both raw in salads and cooked, although their most common preparation remains sweet and sour in oil, to be brought to the table as an appetizer or side dish for of meat.

But, beyond their multiple uses in the kitchen, what are the real beneficial properties of lampascioni? Are these bulbs good for the intestines? Can they be used in low calorie diets? Do they cause allergies? And can diabetics eat them?

In the next episode of “Il Gusto della Salute”, the online column edited by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the LUM University of Bari, this food will be analyzed in detail, which constitutes a precious reserve of nutritional principles and their history, nutritional properties, uses in the kitchen, the benefits that their consumption entails and any contraindications will be described.

