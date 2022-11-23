Belonging to the Alliaceae family, the sponsali (or sponzali) are characterized by being long-limbed bulbs of onions, composed of a tubular white stem that stretches in variously modulated green ribs. They are also known as “onions porraie” although, compared to leeks, they are completely different.

Usually harvested in the period between December and April, the sponsali are consumed very young. They have a distinctly sweet flavor and a fragrance similar to that of fresh onion, albeit less intense and persistent.

They represent an authentic ‘niche’ food among those produced in the regions of southern Italy and, more particularly, in Puglia where newlyweds find one of the most favorable places for their growth. And from Puglia come the images and testimonies of the experts who, coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and nutrition at the LUM University of Bari, will enliven the next new episode of “Il Gusto della Salute”, the weekly column created in collaboration with ADNKronos and dedicated to the health impact of proper nutrition.

The name of this vegetable derives from the noun “sponsal” (from the Latin “sponsalis” derived from “sponsus” which means groom) and refers to the ceremonies with which, in the past, it was customary to celebrate wedding vows by offering guests the “calzone degli sponsali”, that is a rustic pizza closed and stuffed with sponsali stewed in a pan and perhaps enriched with olives and anchovies.

