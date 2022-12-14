If the gastronomic culture of Southern Italy is certainly rich in recipes and preparations that see different types of legumes among the ingredients, this is the intention of the next episode of “Il Gusto della Salute” – the journey guided by the immunologist Mauro Minelli in Gastronomy as a science, art and culture – to promote and enhance perhaps the most representative dish of the Salento culinary tradition, the one made up of ciceri and tria. The goal, in this case, is to promote a broader understanding of a poor but nutritious dish, done of chickpeas and pasta but made even more delicious and exclusive by the addition, in the dish, of the so-called “frìzzuli”, pieces of crunchy dough, fried in extra virgin olive oil.

Anyone who knows the recipe for “ciceri e tria” knows well that it takes time to cook the chickpeas, to prepare the pasta, to fry some fettuccine and make it crunchy which, in contrast to the soft content of the homemade pasta, gives the dish that peculiar “hybrid” consistency that made it famous. And yet, no one who has encountered this dish renounces the ancient liturgy of carefully following all the steps necessary to arrive at the final result, not only for the inimitable taste that the dish is able to offer, but also for the nutritional values ​​of the its simple ingredients, yet rich in nutrients.

Excluding from the context that portion of fresh pasta fried in extra virgin olive oil, the combination of semolina and chickpeas in a portion of ‘ciceri e tria’ provides quantitatively comparable proteins to those of a meat dish, as well as an important variety of vitamins and fibers . Some doubts, however, remain:

Is ‘Ciceri e tria’ a dish suitable for everyone, or are there limitations for some categories of people? What are the most virtuous beneficial effects that can derive from the conscious consumption of this dish? Is it true that it can be included in the dietary patterns of those suffering from diabetes? And how, on the other hand, should those who have high blood levels of cholesterol and/or triglycerides regulate themselves?

The recipe, an authentic masterpiece of popular cuisine, lends itself to a great variety of ideas and considerations and, faithfully respecting the inspiring principle of the column, happily combines taste and health in a mix that is difficult to surpass.

