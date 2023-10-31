SPALT, Germany — Generations of farmers in Spalt have proudly tended their hop plants, used to make beer, since the Middle Ages. On almost every street you can find signs advertising “Spalter Bier”.

But the native Spalter hop variety, which has sustained this town of 5,000 for centuries, is being threatened like never before. The culprit is climate change.

After a season of scorching temperatures, drought and severe storms, Germany’s hop crop declined last year more drastically than at any time since World War II. Native varieties like Spalter, which developed naturally in colder, wetter climates centuries ago, were hit the hardest. The German Hop Growers Association projected this year’s harvest would be below average.

Farmers used to have a dry year and a bad harvest every decade. “However, we are now experiencing a second consecutive dry year for the first time,” the association wrote in August. “Looking ahead, we should anticipate more dry years.”

Those realities have raised questions about the longevity of the crop at Spalt, whether farmers will switch to newer, climate-friendly hop varieties and whether brewers would buy them.

Endemic and traditional hop varieties, such as Spalter, are not only sold to German brewers who make traditional pilsners and kölsches, but also to international companies.

But rising temperatures and drought have made Spalter more difficult and expensive to grow, forcing farmers to rely more on irrigation, no easy task in a hilly region where water is always in short supply.

The Bavarian government has pledged 40 million euros (about $42 million) to build irrigation infrastructure.

Newer hop varieties harvested last year showed greater resistance to heat. Some farmers have quickly embraced the new varieties because they require less work and money to grow.

“Almost every farmer here would like to try these new varieties,” said Frank Braun, president of hop producer HVG Spalt. “But the farmer also always keeps in mind: ‘I have to be able to sell that.’”

The problem, said Peter Hintermeier of Nuremberg-based BarthHaas, the world’s largest hop trader, is that brewers and customers have been reluctant to accept the new varieties. “They want to have their special flavor in their favorite beer,” Hintermeier said.

A few days ago, a farmer handed out pilsner beers made from a newer variety. His colleagues agreed that the taste was good, but the brewer was still not happy with the bitterness of the beer.

That’s why, purists believe, there is no substitute for Spalter hops.

By: CATIE EDMONDSON