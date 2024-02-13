IT IS A FACT that the world is advancing by leaps and bounds and that new generations are changing the way they manage the economy.

And that is reflected by Bitso México, led by Felipe Vallejo, who presented his report “Crypto Panorama in Latin America: Report 2nd semester 2023″, which offers a detailed view on the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region.

Although it may sound paradoxical, in Latin America, a region that has very high unbanking and marked inequality in access to financial services, cryptocurrencies are having notable acceptance rates, highlighting Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

In our case, the data shows an 18% increase in the number of Bitso users during the second half of 2023. Mexico is ranked 16th globally and third in Latin America in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, after Brazil and Argentina.

This growth reflects a very marked optimism in the country towards the cryptocurrency sector. In demographic data, it stands out that 78% of Bitso users are men and 22% are women.

Although women represent a smaller percentage, the study indicates growth in female interest in cryptocurrencies, with a 2% increase in trading activity in the second half of 2023.

This increase is an indication of a gradual shift in gender participation in the crypto space.

As far as ages are concerned, it should not be surprising that the millennial generation is the one that most accepts cryptocurrencies, with the 25 to 34 year old group being the highest with 34% of users.

In addition, the cities with the greatest activity include CDMX, the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara, Monterrey and Puebla.

The most traded and traded cryptocurrency in Mexico is Bitcoin, which represents 40% of all purchases nationwide. Stablecoins follow, with 28%, while the XRP/MXN book takes third place, particularly driven by international transfers and remittances between Mexico and the United States.

The composition of Latin American wallets reveals that Bitcoin continues to be the preferred cryptocurrency, representing 53% of wallets, slightly above the world average of 50.4%.

Despite variations in its performance during 2023, Bitcoin has maintained its solid position and remains the most reliable option for investors in the region.

Despite speculation in the cryptocurrency market, the report highlights that people continue to purchase and adopt these technologies.

The approval of the Bitcoin ETF by the United States SEC reinforces the perception of solidity in the value of this cryptocurrency.

WE WERE AHEAD OF HIM the press conference given yesterday by Carlos Slim Helú. He could not escape the obligatory question about his relationship with Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The eighth richest man in the world accepted that he does not entirely share the positions of the President of the Republic, that he has differences from him, but that it will be until the end of his government that his discrepancies will be discussed. The magnate also assured that Telmex is no longer a business and that it has a labor liability of over 270 billion pesos. That by agreement with his children it was not sold and that there are already at least five administrations that do not allow it to provide television services. Slim rejected that he was a beneficiary of the López Obrador government and that his prosperity is due to the entry of new businesses, such as oil, and the variation in the price of the dollar.

The NFL season has come to an end and we not only saw the Kansas City Chiefs win the crown. We also saw the league led by

Roger Goodell generated a lot of excitement among the usual fans and the new sector, the so-called Swfties, the fans of Taylor Swift, since it is considered that since the singer's relationship with Travis Kelce, a Kansas City player, and his Attendance at the games implied an increase in profits of $331 million for the Chiefs and the NFL, adding to this an 18% increase in television ratings. However, just by winning the 58th edition of the Superbowl, the Kansas City team expects profits to reach more than $150 million.

OOOOAGAIN PEMEX, directed by Octavio Romero Oropeza, is in the center of attention. As always, not for good reasons. The recent downgrade of its credit rating by Moody's Investors Service has unleashed a challenging scenario for the so-called productive company of the state, and, by extension, for the 4T Government. The rating agency's decision to further downgrade Pemex's rating to speculative grade territory has led to a decline in the oil company's bonds. The claim that it is on the verge of default not only impacts financial indicators, but also highlights the persistent challenges it faces.

THE NATIONAL COUNCIL of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry, led by Humberto Martínez, assures that the failure in the customs systems was resolved, and that the long lines and detained merchandise will be regularized in the coming days. The magnitude of the impact is estimated at at least 2 billion dollars in exports that could not be carried out in the affected period. Maquiladoras, in particular, were the most affected, facing the paralysis of trailers and trucks transporting essential goods.

You can also read: