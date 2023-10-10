Water, yeast, barley malt and hops. These are the ingredients of beer, the third most consumed drink in the world after tea and water. Climate change has long threatened cereal production, but, according to a new study, it has been harming the production of another of its key ingredients, hops, for decades. For some time now, the main European growing areas have seen both their harvests and the quality of their hops decline due to the climate change. Projected into the future, the work points to the plantations of Spain and other southern European countries as those most affected by warming.

It is believed that it was the Benedictine nun and doctor of the Church Hildegard of Bingen who was the first, almost a millennium ago, to add hops to beer. In those days, the drink spoiled easily. But the flower of the Humulus lupulusa plant of the family Cannabaceae (the same as that of hemp), is a natural antibacterial and, by stopping the appearance of microorganisms, gives stability to the broth. The secondary effect and probably not intended by De Bingen was to add that aroma and bitterness that hops have plenty of. Although Egyptians and Sumerians already made beer millennia ago, the modern version of the drink is due to this German nun and her idea of ​​infusing it with such bitter flowers.

Now, a group of Czech and German scientists wanted to see how the ongoing climate crisis is affecting hop production. To do this, they selected five of the most famous regions for its production, three in Germany, another in Slovenia and one in the Czech Republic. This trio of countries encompasses almost 90% of the producing areas of Europe. What they did was, on the one hand, look at the amount of hop flower produced from 1970 to 2020. They also counted another key piece of information: the amount of lupulin hidden in the flowers. This resin contains alpha acids that give that beer-like bitterness and determines the quality of the hops. They then cross-referenced the figures for each harvest with various meteorological parameters, such as temperature, rainfall or hours of sunshine at critical moments of fruiting and harvest.

Their results, recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, show that hop fruiting has been advanced by up to 20 days in the last half century. And this has serious consequences, as Martin Mozny, main author of the study, from the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, says: “As temperatures increased, the onset of phenological phases occurred earlier. The problem lies in the transfer of the generative phase of hops to a period with longer days. “All of this has a negative effect on the amount of alpha and the aromatic content.” In the weeks of growth, up to six meters, which it usually reaches, it needs a lot of light. But, when it stops rising and it’s time to fruit, excess heat can kill the flowers.

The advancement of hop phenology has had a non-negligible impact; Production has been reduced between 0.13 and 0.27 tons per hectare depending on the area. In Spain, the current average for a good harvest is 1.6 tons per hectare. The decline in yields has been more marked since the mid-1990s. In percentage terms, the decline has ranged from 9.5% in Tettnang (Germany) to 19.4% in Celje (Slovenia). The other key variable is the presence of alpha acids. Its concentration has decreased by up to 34.8% in the case of hops harvested in the Slovenian region.

The research has allowed its authors to determine that the lack of water, drought, particularly harms the quantity of the harvest. Meanwhile, excess heat damages the concentration of alpha acids. Hops are a very demanding and delicate plant. It can only be grown between certain latitudes that approximately range from northern Germany to northern Spain. It needs a lot of water and humidity, so it is planted near rivers. But between the festivities of San José (March 19) and San Juan (June 23), when the plant awakens from its state of winter dormancy and climbs several meters, it needs many hours of light. The flowers bear fruit during the remainder of the summer and are harvested between the end of August and the end of September. This entire cycle is now being altered by climate change.

In a second part of their research and based on observations from the past 50 years, the researchers projected them into the future, using a climate model with the most probable emissions scenario and, therefore, a calculation of precipitation and temperature. . Everything related to hops is getting worse: the harvest could decrease by up to another 18.4% and the alpha content between 20% and 30.8% additional in these areas. But the work attempts to scale its calculations to all of Europe. Outside of these three countries, the main hop-producing areas are in southern England, northern France and Spain and, further east, Croatia, Bulgaria, southern Poland and eastern Ukraine. According to their estimates, it will be the southern producing areas, with Spain and Portugal in the lead, that will have it the worst.

In Spain there are 621 hectares where hops are grown and from which, in 2020, 1,024 tons of their flower were obtained, according to data from the Statistics Yearbook of the Ministry of Agriculture. To obtain a liter of beer, one gram of hops is needed, which is added to the broth by infusion. Spanish production, which does not cover the needs of the national beer industry, is concentrated in more than 90% in two regions of León, particularly in the one irrigated by the Órbigo River. The agronomist Javier Fraile is the technical manager of the cooperative Leon Hops, which brings together the vast majority of producers in the area and markets around 97% of León’s production. “We are at the southern limit where hops can be produced,” he recalls. The area is also climatologically optimal, with the days and hours of light suitable for this plant and “the photoperiod is a key element that regulates flowering,” he adds.

“In the 80s, powdery mildew plagues [un hongo] “They appeared in August, now we have it two months earlier” Javier Fraile, agronomist and technical manager of the Lúpulos de León cooperative

Regarding the impact of climate change, Fraile warns that it is difficult to separate it from other factors. “The problem is that the different varieties do not live forever. The ideal is 15 years of production,” he highlights. Hop plants live about 20 years and do not produce the same amount in their first or last years. This, he says, could affect the study’s results. But climate change is causing problems on the other hand: “In the 1980s, powdery mildew plagues [un hongo] “They appeared in August, now we have it two months earlier.”

It was in the context of the First World War that the first attempt at industrial hop production occurred. José Luis Olmedo, R&D&I project manager at Cosecha de Galicia, a company belonging to the Hijos de Rivera Corporation (the producers of Estrella Galicia), remembers it: “It was the founder José Mª Rivera who introduced hops.” In reality it was the agronomist Leopoldo Hernández. The two teamed up to bring in hops due to the fear that the Great War would prevent them from being purchased abroad.

“The alpha acids in hops are very sensitive to temperature” José Luis Olmedo, R&D&I project manager of Cosecha de Galicia, of the Hijos de Rivera Corporation

“It is very posh,” Olmedo summarizes about the plant: “The alpha acids in hops are very sensitive to temperature. Its bitterness or aromas depend on the variety, but also on the soil, humidity, and temperature.” For almost 20 years, Olmedo has been working on the reintroduction of hop cultivation in Galicia. This year’s harvest has been smaller than previous years due to the weather. The months of June and August have been the hottest in the last decade and in April and May, when the plant awakens, they have had rainfall well below the average of the last 10 years. And Olmedo also highlights the problem of increasingly milder winters. “The plants start to sprout earlier and a late frost kills them.”

Faced with such an uncertain future, Hijos de Rivera and other breweries are looking for ways to adapt to the new climate reality. The Galician brewery has a project underway with Ekonoke, an initiative of researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid. Their idea is to grow hop plants indoors, in greenhouses, and with all the parameters controlled. Although its motto, We have a mission to save the world’s beer, may seem excessive, Olmedo remembers that compared to the annual harvest abroad, here they hope to have four harvests a year. “It’s our plan B,” he finishes.

