Regardless of who wins the US elections next November, It is essential to preserve a bipartisan approach towards Latin America and countries like Colombia. That, among others, will be one of the tasks that the former president Iván Duque through the new initiative launched this Wednesday by the Wilson Center.

This think tank, one of the most prestigious in the country, has just inaugurated the Iván Duque Center for Freedom and Prosperity with the aim of promoting democratic values ​​and economic integration in the Western Hemisphere.

We also want to work throughout this year to make public policy proposals.

“I believe that one of the most important issues is that this is an electoral year in the United States and from the year 2025 there will be continuity of the current administration also with changes, or there will be a change. And what we want is to leave raised ideas and proposals how the US relationship with Latin America should be strengthened. One of the valuable elements that the Woodrow Wilson Center has is that by being non-partisan and independent, it maintains an active relationship with both parties. And I believe that bipartisan, bicameral action toward Latin America is fundamental,” said Duque, who traveled to Washington for the official launch of the new center.

Colombia, according to the former president, “has been the demonstration that when there is a bipartisan and bicameral approach we can be supremely successful. So we also want to work throughout this year to make public policy proposals, such as starting in January of next “This year, ties between the United States of Latin America can be strengthened.”

Iván Duque, former president of Colombia.

Duque thanked the Wilson Center for opening the center, the first of its kind that is dedicated to a former Colombian president, and said that the idea is to open spaces for dialogue, convergence, analysis and action regarding the major issues that affect the region.

“From the city of Washington we want this to be a permanent forum where we talk about the future of democracy, where we talk about the strengthening of economic and commercial ties as a vehicle for the generation of prosperity and where we can also talk about the unrestricted defense that is required of freedoms throughout this hemisphere,” said the former president.

According to Duke, The center will be staffed by both Wilson Center staff and external experts that will be dedicated to the production of content and the creation of forums.

We want this to be a permanent forum where we talk about the future of democracy

“We are honored to establish the Iván Duque Center for Prosperity and Freedom at the Wilson Center. This new center is a way to reaffirm both the importance of the Western Hemisphere in American foreign policy as the promise that democracy and market-centered economics must play in the future of the region. From his historic leadership as President of Colombia to his numerous contributions as a Wilson Center Distinguished Fellow, President Duque has always been an important defender of prosperity and freedom. This new initiative will serve to take our scholarship to new heights,” said Ambassador Mark A. Green, president and CEO of the Wilson Center, explaining the intention behind the new initiative, which will be headed by the former Colombian president.

Eddy Acevedo, chief of staff at the Wilson Center, thanked Duque for supporting an initiative that also seeks to highlight the strategic importance of Latin America in the US.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On X (formerly Twitter): @sergom68