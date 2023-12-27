Miller: Gazprom will allocate a record 270 billion rubles for gasification of the Russian Federation in 2024.

In 2024, Gazprom will allocate a record amount of 270.3 billion rubles for gasification in Russia. This was stated by the head of the company Alexey Miller during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that next year it is planned to further increase the pace of work on gasification and additional gasification of the country.

We have allocated a record amount for these purposes—270.3 billion rubles. This is 33.5 billion rubles more than this year Alexey Miller head of Gazprom

Miller also said that Gazprom fully satisfied all the gas needs of Russians, despite the fact that the first half of December was cold in the country.

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

Russia will be fully gasified by 2030

Miller promised the president that the task of complete technically possible gasification in Russia would be completed by 2030.

He noted that by the beginning of 2024 its level will be 89 percent. In 2023, more than 400 settlements received gas, and 2.9 thousand kilometers of gas pipelines were built.

Your task, which was set to achieve 100 percent gasification in the Russian Federation in 2030, will be absolutely fulfilled Alexey Miller head of Gazprom

Putin promised to continue work on gasification in Russia

During the summing up of the year on December 14, the President of Russia promised to continue work on gasification in the country.

We are engaged in gasification. I've already talked about this. I can repeat once again: 450 thousand households are connected to gas networks, a million have received the technical ability to do this. And we will continue this work Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In October, the head of state said that the authorities would continue to do everything to ensure modern, comfortable life in villages. The Russian leader emphasized that officials will continue to strengthen the social sphere of the village, including the healthcare system, education and culture. They will also update and lay roads and utility networks, carry out gasification of populated areas, and build housing.

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev / Press service of the President of the Russian Federation / TASS

The gasification level in Russia will reach 73.8 percent in 2023

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov on December 20 at on air The Rossiya 24 TV channel reported that the level of gasification at the end of this year will reach the target of 73.8 percent.

The gas industry continued to increase supplies to the domestic market. Gasification will reach the target value of 73.8 percent Nikolay Shulginov Russian Energy Minister

The gasification forecast for 2024 is 74.7 percent, the head of the department specified.

In November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that if 20 years ago the level of gasification in Russian regions was 53 percent, now it has reached 73 percent, and there are plans to reach 83 percent. Putin set this task for power engineers. To do this, it is necessary to build gas pipelines and distribution networks so that, ideally, everyone can receive gas in their home.