The authorities will not engage in the militarization of Russia and its economy – the level of development of the country today simply does not require this. President Vladimir Putin announced this on December 21 , speaking at the final meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The head of state stressed that even now he considers the people of Ukraine fraternal, and the events taking place in the neighboring country are tragic. The ongoing special military operation was the result of the policy of third countries, he said. According to Vladimir Putin, Russia will continue to improve their armed forces, while the modernization will take place “calmly, rhythmically, without any fuss” . At the same meeting, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a number of proposals to strengthen border security. Among them – an increase in the number of armed forces to one and a half million people, an increase in the draft age to 21, as well as the creation of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts . Experts point out that such measures were developed taking into account the realities of the North-Eastern Military District and were caused by the approach of NATO to our borders.

“Rhythmically, without any fuss”

Russia will continue to improve its Armed Forces, but at the same time will not allow the militarization of the entire state, Vladimir Putin said during the final expanded meeting of the collegium of the Russian Defense Ministry.

— We will not engage in the militarization of the country and the militarization of the economy. First of all, because the level of development achieved today, the structure of the economy, and so on, do not require this, we simply do not need to do something unnecessary to the detriment of the country, to the detriment of our people and the economy of the social sphere – he said.

The President added that the country will improve not only the Armed Forces, but the entire “military component of the state.”

– We will do it calmly, rhythmically, without any fuss, consistently. We will solve problems in the field of strengthening the defense capability in general and the tasks that stand in the course of a special military operation, – he said.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin noted that the military operations during the NMD also highlighted issues that should be promptly worked out. According to the president, it is necessary to improve communications, automated command and control systems for troops and weapons, counter-battery tactics, target designation, and so on.

– Important to increase the combat capabilities of the Aerospace Forces, including the number of fighters and bombers when they operate in the area of ​​​​operation of modern air defense systems, the head of state stressed.

Another important task is improvement of unmanned aerial vehicles, including strategic and reconnaissance-strike, as well as methods of their application. According to the president, all squads, platoons, companies and battalions should have an arsenal of such weapons.

The tragic events taking place today in Ukraine were the result of the actions of states, both before and after the collapse of the USSR, that considered Russia to be too big a country that needed to be divided, Vladimir Putin noted.

— We have always, and you know my position, considered the Ukrainian people a fraternal people, and I still think so. What is happening is, of course, a tragedy, our common tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy, but, on the contrary, is the result of the policy of other countries, third countries, which have always striven for this, for the disintegration of the Russian world, the Russian President emphasized. “To a certain extent, they were successful and pushed us to the point where we were.

The Commander-in-Chief recalled that until February 2022, Moscow had repeatedly taken steps towards rapprochement and partnership with Kyiv.

— For decades we have been trying to build relations (with Ukraine) in the new geopolitical conditions, we have done everything to build not just good-neighborly, but fraternal relations in the new conditions. I: they gave loans, and supplied almost free energy resources – for years, – Vladimir Putin listed. No, nothing worked, just nothing.

plus two districts

Today in Ukraine, Russian military personnel are opposed by the combined forces of the West, Sergei Shoigu noted at the beginning of his speech. The United States and its allies are pumping weapons into the Kyiv regime, training military personnel, providing intelligence, sending advisers and mercenaries, and waging an information and sanctions war, he stressed.

— To ensure the guaranteed solution of the tasks of ensuring the military security of the Russian Federation, it is necessary to increase the number of armed forces to 1.5 million military personnel, including contract military personnel to 695 thousand people the minister said.

According to Sergei Shoigu, there is a need to create Moscow and Leningrad military districts.

— Considering NATO’s desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance through Finland and Sweden retaliatory measures are required to create an appropriate grouping of troops in the North-West of Russia,” the minister explained.

In addition, he proposed the formation of new new divisions, including two airborne divisions, as well as the reformatting of motorized rifle brigades into divisions. For each combined-arms (tank) army, it is planned to create a mixed aviation division and an army aviation brigade. There will also be new air regiments.

Five artillery divisions of military districts will be formed to create an artillery reserve as well as artillery brigades of high power.

According to military historian Dmitry Boltenkov, these proposals did not come as a surprise. Such ideas appeared in the military department long before the NWO and became a response to the increasing level of confrontation with NATO.

— Back in 2014, it became clear that the Western Military District had too much area of ​​responsibility. Therefore, the Northern Fleet was first separated from its composition, and already in 2016-2017, the first plans appeared to divide the Western Military District into the Leningrad and Moscow military districts – said Dmitry Boltenkov. – In several departmental publications, the first publications about the need to form an artillery division in each military district appeared then. And since 2017, plans have been repeatedly voiced for a possible increase in the number of airborne forces.

For example, the former commander-in-chief of the airborne troops General Andrei Serdyukov spoke about plans to form the 104th Airborne Division. The new connection should appear just in 2023 . For several years now, there have been plans to deploy marine brigades in the division.

According to a military historian, the idea of ​​forming an aviation division and an army aviation brigade in each combined arms army appeared as early as the late 1980s in the USSR.

— This decision appeared as a result of the analysis of the experience of the war in Afghanistan. According to those plans, army aviation brigades had a very interesting staff. In addition to helicopters, there were also attack aircraft and short takeoff transport aircraft, – said Dmitry Boltenkov, – But the plans could not be realized due to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The expert is sure that now such a plan can be implemented.

— Our aviation industry produces enough aviation equipment to complete these aviation units and formations. And the experience of the SVO will allow commanders to correctly and effectively use this tool on the battlefield, Boltenkov summed up.

Under 21

Sergei Shoigu also suggested that when recruiting the Armed Forces gradually increase the age of conscription of citizens from 18 to 21 years, and raise the limit to 30 years. And as an addition – provide the opportunity, at will, to enter military service under a contract from the first day of service.

“Now a large percentage of servicemen under contract in the RF Armed Forces are the so-called “alternatives” – servicemen who preferred to conclude a contract for two years instead of one year of military service,” recalled military expert Vladislav Shurygin. – Moreover, it was thanks to the “alternatives” that it was possible to seriously increase the share of contract servicemen in the Russian army. That’s why, Sergei Shoigu’s new proposals are quite clear. With an increase in the age of conscription from 18 to 21 years, and the limit is up to 30 years, the military department expects to maximize the share of “alternatives”. Moreover, Sergei Shoigu himself spoke about such plans in his speech.