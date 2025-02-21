The International Court considers that the suspension imposed on the former president of the Spanish Football Federation is “reasonable and proportional”

02/21/2025



Updated at 6:09 p.m.





The Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS) confirmed this Friday that he has dismissed the appeal of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales against the disqualification for three years of FIFA for his kiss to Jenni Hermosos after the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Court based in Lausana (Switzerland) pointed out that Rubiales’ appeal sought to “leave the decision of the FIFA or,” as an alternative, leave it without partially effect and modify the sanction or, as an additional alternative, apply any other measure disciplinary ».

«The TAS panel determined that Mr. Rubiales’ behavior in the FIFA 2023 Women sanction was disproportionate. The appeal of Mr. Rubiales is dismissed and the contested decision is maintained, ”said the court statement.

Luis Rubiales was disabled on October 30 by FIFA for three years for the exercise of any activity related to football, nationally and internationally for having violated his disciplinary code by proposing the kiss to Jenni Hermosos, action by the that at the end of August he had already suspended him initially for 90 days.









The governing body of world football harshly punished the leader for “having behaved contrary” to the principles of his disciplinary code and the TAS panel considered that this sanction was “reasonable and proportional.”