The Sports Arbitration Court (TAS) has rejected the appeal filed by the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales against the three -year suspension imposed by FIFA to carry out any activity related to football.

As confirmed by the TAS, the panel that has studied the appeal determined that the sanction imposed on Rubiales for FIFA is reasonable and proportional, for having behaved in a way contrary to the principles of the organism’s disciplinary code during the 2023 women’s World Cup final, in which Spain won the title against England.

The decision of the TAS arrives after the view that was held on November 8 between Luis Rubiales and the FIFA for the appeal presented by the former president of the federative entity.

The top world football regulatory body decided to open file to Rubiales six days after the final of the Women’s World Cup. On December 6, 2023, the disqualification of the Andalusian was confirmed, which this appealed but that the FIFA Appeal Committee confirmed in January 2024. The organ put the focus on the kiss without consent to Jennifer Hermos that made the gesture with the genitals in the box and their way of acting with the players during the celebration of the title.

With the resolution of the TAS, the only route left by Luis Rubiales is to go to the European Court of Human Rights. This decision is known one day after the conviction to 10,800 euros of a fine that must pay beautiful for the next 18 months for a crime of sexual aggression. On the other hand, he was acquitted of the crime of coercion. This Friday it has been known that both Jennifer Hermoso and the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) will resort to said sentence.