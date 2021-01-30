He Albacete from Alejandro Menendez wants to get his head out of the low zone, taking advantage of his inertia, and Oviedo intends in the second round to turn the Tartiere into a fort. Improving results at home is the great must of the blues if they want to be a team to apply for the positions dand promotion play-off. For this reason, the clash is of great interest: to see if the promise of Oviedo can with the good moment of the La Mancha (follow the game live on AS.com).

Oviedo arrives at the appointment in full “exit operation”, with Riki and Aburjania already out of the club and with some ongoing operations. The idea is to keep the options to sign until the end. And also with Ziganda watching the game from home, confined by close contact with a covid. Bingen Arostegi, his second, will be in charge of bringing the singing voice from the band.

The coaching staff is considering returning to the midpoint system that left such a good taste in the mouth during the most successful part of the season. The middle of the field is called to present changes, since both Edgar and Tejera are recovered from physical problems that kept them out of the team in previous weeks and have already acquired the rhythm of competition.

Arribas, injured in Las Gaunas, leave a hole in defense it should be for Grippo, as a partner of Christian fernandez, which has been done little by little with a place in eleven.

He Albacete shows up at the Tartiere with morale through the roof after add 10 points from the last 12 that have been at stake. In two weeks, the La Mancha team has gone from being evicted to looking to stay after winning at Saragossa and to Alcorcón. The Asturian Alejandro Menéndez returns to Asturian lands and has his entire squad available except for forward Alfredo Ortuño due to coronavirus and cannot face his former team.

He white team only got two wins this season at home and he wants to prolong his good performance dynamics to be able to escape the relegation zone. Arroyo returns to the call after fulfilling his penalty match and could be a starter to give rest on the right side to Carlos Isaac.

Álvaro Jiménez and Zozulia will be the references offensives of the La Mancha team that he will once again rely on the work of Eddy Silvestre and Jean Jules in midfield.