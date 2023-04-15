We will proceed with the capture of the bear Jj4 but not with the killing. The Tar of Trento canceled the order signed by Fugatti

A piece of news that everyone has hoped to read in the last few days, the Tar of Trento has suspended the ordinance for the killing of the bear Jj4. The animal considered responsible for the death of Andrea Papi.

Maurizio Fugatti, president of the province of Trento, had signed the ordinance for the capture and thefelling of Jj4. But the media controversy and the intervention of the associations immediately affected it hindered.

Andrea Papi’s own mother also wrote one long letter to express his thoughts on the ordinance. Despite her great agony at the loss of her son, the woman pointed out that killing the bear will not give her Andrea back.

It’s not the fault of her son who was running, it’s not the fault of an animal that reacted following its instinct or perhaps to defend its puppies. But it is the fault of those who they should have handled the situation before having a person on your conscience. The only thing he asks is that these people do assume responsibility of what happened.

The Jj4 bear had already attacked two people, father and son, in 2020. An order had also been issued at the time, then canceled. Yet the bear was not controlled and her collar it no longer worked.

The LAV has made itself available to assume responsibility for Jj4

The news of the Tar’s decision is one victory for those who have cried out these past few days. Especially for the WORK

The association was immediately activated, presenting a formal proposal for a transfer of Jj4 in a protected shelter. She and she now asks that the bear be handed over to her, so that she can personally take care of her transfer and subsequent checkup. Jj4 has the right to live and, away from citizens, he won’t be able to harm anyone.

The volunteers were keen to point out that they hadn’t taken into consideration a zoo, but a protected shrinewhich they will announce after the response from Fugatti and Minister Fratin to the formal proposal presented by their lawyers.

However, the decision of the Tar of Trento will allow the capture of Jj4but not the killing, unless the bear will not be dangerous for those who will take care of its safety.