Pere Aragonès made an institutional visit to Reus this Wednesday and, as he left the Town Hall, he was booed by a group of protesters who carried banners against the construction of the Hard Rock tourist macro-complex in Salou, also known as BCN World. The reprimand to the president stages the paradox that traps the Government. The PSC, and also to a lesser extent Junts, reproaches him for a lack of commitment to Hard Rock and uses it as one of the reasons for delaying the approval of the 2023 budgets, while Aragonès and his ministers, by dint of squeezing out the ambiguities and the rodeos, have been located in the target of the critics to the project. “How much money do you sell yourself for?” The CUP asked the president directly, while accusing him of being a “doll” in the hands of La Caixa.

Last month the Tarragona Chamber of Commerce organized an event where it brought together companies, entities and social and economic institutions from the province to demand speed from the Generalitat in unlocking the Hard Rock. Also attended the event Pere Granados and Pere Segura, mayors of Salou and Vila-seca. “This project generates consensus, it is only rejected by the anti-system, who seem to be bothered by progress. The same thing already happened with Port Aventura”, indicates Granados, who will head the list of the PSC in the next municipal elections. Pere Segura, mayor of Vila-seca for Junts, agrees that there is a “broad majority consensus” for the hotel-casino complex and defends that it is “a country project.”

After a long season collecting dust, the Hard Rock has reared its head again to play a supposedly crucial role in the approval of the Catalan budgets. Junts and the PSC include the tourist park, with buildings 75 meters high and 30,000 square meters of casinos and betting rooms, in the specifications to guarantee the accounts, while the Government alleges that it is an “extra-budgetary” matter. and that it is not a reason to keep budgets paralyzed that would give the green light to an extra spending package of 3,000 million euros.

This Wednesday, the negotiating teams of Esquerra and the PSC held a new meeting with the aim of closing an agreement. The Ministry of Economy is going to draw up a document of intent where it is clear that the Government is not going to hinder the administrative processing of the leisure complex.

The Hard Rock file hibernates in the offices of the Territory department. The Minister Juli Fernàndez argues that he has little room for maneuver and alleges that it is a folder inherited from his predecessors: “It is not a question of will nor are we in front of a blank sheet, there are some commitments from the Generalitat to buy some land through the Incasol”. Fernàndez refers to the commitment acquired by the Government in 2020, through which it sought to give guarantees to the developer company, assuming the payment of 120 million euros for the land where the hotel mega-complex should be built. The farms, attached to the Port Aventura park, are owned by Criteria, the investment holding company of La Caixa, and Incasol took over the bill to pass it on, later, to the multinational Hard Rock.

In 2020, a ruling by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) declared null and void the Urban Development Plan (PDU) that laid the foundations of the Hard Rock project in an area of ​​”serious accident risk” due to the proximity of the Tarragona petrochemical estate . The Generalitat alleges that work is being done on the design of the new urban plan. “The deadline to have it ready was the end of 2022, it has not been done and there is no forecast,” criticizes Pere Granados, mayor of Salou. “The lack of definition creates uncertainty, and they are putting at risk an investment that implies 2,000 direct jobs and up to 5,000 indirect jobs,” he warns.

Delays are nothing new on this topic. Hard Rock announced in July 2017 its intention to invest 700 million euros in a first phase, and up to 2,000 million in the total execution of the tourist complex. Lluís Salvadó, who was Secretary of Finance of the Generalitat and Oriol Junqueras’s right-hand man in Economy, went so far as to affirm that at the beginning of 2018 the procedures for the project would be ready. At the end of 2020 not a stone had been moved, as now, and Damià Calvet, then Territory Councilor for Junts per Catalunya, assured that in 2022 the works would be underway.

In the negotiations to approve the Catalan budgets, the PSC alleges that the pile of resignations accumulated by the project justify the demand for a clear commitment from the Government.

Another front opens for Aragonès, because En Comú Podem has warned that it will withdraw its support to approve the budgets if they include items that serve to promote Hard Rock. ERC has 33 seats and even if it achieves the support of PSC or Junts, the eight common votes continue to be decisive. Only an unlikely agreement between ERC, Junts and PSC would corner the role of En Comú Podem.

