The American parks have closed with strong falls in a day in which Trump has confirmed that he will impose 25% tariffs to China and Canada, adding that China rates will amount to 20%. The news dyed red the American bags, which had begun the session with climbs, driven by cryptocurrency firms, after the tycoon communicated the creation of a strategic reserve of cryptodivisas. However, the doubts that extended after knowing the weak data of the manufacturing PMI became terror after The announcement of the imposition of tariffs on agricultural products. A preamble of the official presentation of its tariff policy, which has concluded with a generalized sinking of the bags.

Thus, the technological sector has been the most affected. Nasdaq 100 has fallen 2.20% Until 20,425 points, penalized by NVIDIA (-8.69%). Tariffs against China threaten to intensify the commercial war between both powers, harming the AI ​​industry and mining the Nvidia processor business. This has weighed other companies linked to this thriving technology, such as ARM (-8.04%), Constellation Energy (-7.29%) or Diamondback Energy (-6.89%). In this sense, the nine largest falls of the indicator belong to the IA OA industry the manufacture of processors.

As a consequence, the Nasdaq 100 has suffered what is called ‘Death crossing ‘. That is, the average of the last 50 days has fallen below the average of the last 200 stock market sessions, indicating that the selective is clearly on a bassist path. In this way, the index is less than 1% of the previous closure to the electoral night.

For its part, The S&P 500 has lost 1.76% Up to 5,849 integers, located at 1.5% of its level at the electoral night. Or what is the same: the indicator is at a point and a half percentage of erasing everything obtained in the last four months. Among the bearish firms are Super Micro Computer (-13%), weighed by Nvidia’s falls by dedicating, among other things, to manufacture servers that contain chips from the signature of Jensen Huang. It is followed by Albembarle (-9.19%), a company that has an important business division in food treatment and that has severely accused the tariff announcement against imports of agricultural products.

On the contrary, Applovin (+3.56%) has led the few increases after announcing an expansion of its actions repurchase program. In addition, Mondelez (+2.41%) and Craft Heinz (+1.99%) have climbed positions before the perspective of rising food prices. Additionally, Dow Jones has decreased 1.48%to 43,191 points, penalized by Nvidia, Caterpillar (-3.50%) and Chevron (-3.47%), while among the increases Verizon (+1.79%) and Coca-Coca-Coca (1.56%) stand out.

On this day of falls in Wall Street, The Vix, called Fear Index, has shot 16.81%. The indicator in charge of measuring market volatility has experienced a strong impulse after advertisements in tariff politics made by Donald Trump.

All this in a session in which The ten -year bonus yield has fallen six basic points up to 4.16%discounting two declines of types in the last month, given the inflationary effects of the tycoon tariff road map. Thus, the markets already see three drops of types by 2025. For their part, Texas barrel has fallen 2.11% Until $ 68.29, given the possibilities that rates on China, Canada, Mexico and agricultural trade worsen the slowdown of the US economy. In addition, gold has risen 1.85% to $ 2,901.

Finally, The Bitcoinwhich had risen to the heat of Trump’s announcement on the creation of a strategic reserve of cryptocurrency, has lost 8.36% to 86,200 dollars. The electronic currency stays at $ 1,000 of the price at which it quoted before knowing the White House plans to create said strategic reserve.