Trump threatened Spain with 100% tariffs while he signed the first decrees with a black marker in the oval office. At its premiere, the president of the USA confused us with a country BRICSwhich gives an idea of ​​how little he cares about us. It is doubtful that he even knows that we buy more from the United States than we sell to him and that trade is a give and take where all parties can trigger their tariffs. If import rates rise, prices will also rise. prices. A trade war is of no interest to anyone, not even the voters whom it attracted by waving the specter of inflation.