Trump threatened Spain with 100% tariffs while he signed the first decrees with a black marker in the oval office. At its premiere, the president of the USA confused us with a country BRICSwhich gives an idea of how little he cares about us. It is doubtful that he even knows that we buy more from the United States than we sell to him and that trade is a give and take where all parties can trigger their tariffs. If import rates rise, prices will also rise. prices. A trade war is of no interest to anyone, not even the voters whom it attracted by waving the specter of inflation.
#tariff #war #Opinion #Carmelo #Encinas
Leave a Reply