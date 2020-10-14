new Delhi: In terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 was 11 times higher than that of Bangladesh in the last year. Government sources gave this information on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that India will lag behind neighboring country Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP this year. Government sources did not give much preference to this IMF estimate that in 2019, India’s GDP was 11 times more than Bangladesh in terms of PPP.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and targeted the government, saying that this is a six-year ‘concrete achievement’ of BJP’s ‘hate-filled cultural nationalism’. Bangladesh is about to overtake in terms of GDP per capita.

Government sources said that during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government, the per capita GDP has increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20, an increase of 30.7 percent.

Sources said that in terms of PPP, India’s GDP is 11 times more than Bangladesh. At the same time, India’s population is eight times more than the neighboring country. Sources said that the IMF has estimated India’s per capita GDP by 2020 at $ 6,284 as per PPP. Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is estimated at $ 5,139.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-2) it increased from Rs 65,394 in 2009-10 to Rs 78,348 in 2013-14, an increase of 19.8 percent.

Sources said that the IMF has projected India’s growth rate to be 8.8 percent in 2021. This is double the estimate of Bangladesh’s growth rate of 4.4 percent.

IMF estimates

The IMF predicts that India will go below the neighboring country in terms of GDP per capita. This year the Indian economy is expected to fall by 10.3 percent.

The IMF has reduced its estimates for the Indian economy significantly compared to June. The IMF predicts that India will have the biggest drop in the world’s major emerging markets amid the Kovid-19 epidemic.

However, with this the IMF predicts that in 2021 the Indian economy will see a tremendous boom and it will register a growth of 8.8 percent. The IMF has said in its latest World Economic Scenario Report that India will regain the status of the fastest growing emerging economy next year. During this period, China’s growth rate has been estimated to be 8.2 percent.

The report released before the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank said that the global economy will decline by 4.4 percent this year. However, in 2021 the global economy will register a growth of 5.2 percent.

According to the IMF, the US economy will decline by 5.8 percent in 2020. Next year, the US economy will register a growth of 3.9 percent.

