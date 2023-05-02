It is one of the most beautiful races in the world, as well as the oldest. And the photo you see on this page, with Couragede Adamich’s Alfa Romeo T33-3 in Collesano it is worth more than a thousand speeches. Let’s talk about the Targa Florio which with 216 members returns with the 107th edition. The race will start on Friday from Palazzo dei Normanni, seat of the Sicilian parliament.

The 107th Targa Florio is third appointment on the calendar of the Absolute Italian Rally Sparco Championshipinaugural race of the Italian Rally Junior Championship, third challenge for the Italian Rally Promotion and Two Wheel Drive Championship, third round of the Italian Historic Car Rally Championship, Italian Regularity Championship at Medium, first season of the Italian Rally Cup 8th Zone (Sicily) All the races are valid for the Sicilian Championship, the coveted series promoted by the regional ACI Sport Delegation.

Over 200 subscribers

Of the 216 registered for the event, with 66 appearances at CIAR Sparco, 66 also at CIREAS, 45 at the CRZ race and 45 at the Targa Florio Regularity Rally, a specialty present for the first time in Sicily at the legendary Madonita race. “The direct support of ACI, which began in 2013 alongside AC Palermo, continues to safeguard an event that is everyone’s heritage and allow it to grow and continue to look to the future in the land where it was born – underlined the ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani – in addition to the confirmed validity for the top tricolor rally series and for the CRZ promoted by the Regional Delegation, this year we present ourselves with the novelty of medium regularity. I personally pushed the presence of the increasingly widespread discipline, after having personally participated in the Monte Carlo Rally in the medium regularity version, where I met competitors arriving from all over Europe on cars of great historical and sporting value.

The rally projected into the future

The average regularity will be an added value because the event looks towards the future also in this direction, as well as with the modern rally in all its forms. ACI acquired the brand not by chance, but to invest and grow the event, after all we owe it to its creator. We have the opportunity to be able to dialogue with a Mayor who has shown great attention to the Targa and related events from the first moment, a dialogue that must be cultivated”. “Gratitude goes to ACI and its President for this confirmed collaboration and common work, fully shared by the Metropolitan Administration of Palermo – said the Mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla – the event involves the entire metropolitan city which it has been a frame since 1906, placing Palermo in the center understood as the ‘Happiest City’. The Targa Florio represents a decisive and in some ways founding event. This is why the Targa Florio brand is consubstantial with the city of Palermo and the Madonie area“.

We leave tomorrow

It begins with the pre-race checks for the tricolor series, Wednesday 3 May, from 9 on Thursday 4 the opening of the Service Park in Contrada Canne Masche in Termini Imerese. The racing engines will start on Friday with the shakedown scheduled for Friday 5 May throughout the morning from 8 am.