Lecco “returns” to Serie B, while there is confirmation of the no to Reggina, whose appeal has been declared “unproceedable”. The Lazio Tar embraces the decisions that the federal council had taken on 7 July on registrations and reforms half (the one that concerns the Lombards) the verdict of the section of the Coni guarantee college. A step towards the definition of the ranks of the next B tournament even if the Football Federation has decided to wait for the Council of State, the last stage of the administrative justice, which will say the last word on August 29th. In the meantime, however, Lecco regained their deserved place on the pitch, while Brescia remained ready to replace Reggina. In any case, the B tournament will start with the famous x and y waiting for the State Council. Tomorrow, however, the Federal Council will insert Atalanta under 23 in the ranks of Serie C after the exclusion of Siena.