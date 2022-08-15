A Vietnamese pig can be kept in the yard owned by a condominium. The newspaper il Centro reports a sentence from the TAR of Pescara, to which a lady from Montesilvano had addressed, in opposition to the provision of the mayor, Ottavio De Martinis, who had ordered the evacuation of the animal for hygienic-sanitary reasons. For the judges of the administrative court, on the other hand, Monaldo, this is the name of the pig, “none of the exceptional and unpredictable situations that lead to fear of hygienic-sanitary emergencies or dangers to public safety can be found in the case files”.

According to the owner, in fact, Monaldo, employed for pet therapy, registered in the canine registry and equipped with a microchip, can live in the courtyard, despite its 100 kg, double the normal weight of a Vietnamese pig. In support of the owner’s request, there is also a report from the ASL of Pescara which found good hygienic conditions and no presence of sewage on the ground.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Freya, the walrus killed by selfies. Were there really no alternatives?

– Swine fever and the Sfattoria, the Lazio TAR suspends the killing of 140 animals until August 18, not September 14

– Over 1000 puppies of dogs abandoned in two weeks, but the lockdown has nothing to do with it. That’s why you leave your pet behind

– Traveling with your dog and cat, the advice of Oipa. Do you abandon them? You risk arrest

– From the Tar ok to the suspension, stop the killing of the Sfattoria: the animals “safe” until September 14

– In Slovenia, a court allows the killing of 222 bears, defeated in the legal battle against the Ministry of the Environment

– A priest kicks a dog during mass: “The church is not a fence”

– Too much stress from tourists, walrus-star Freya risks euthanasia in Norway

– Born with six legs, the Eni cat was operated on in Treviso, now he walks and plays in his new home

– Puppy dog ​​killed with sticks, mention of the child who gave the alarm by saving the other two

– Poisoned monkeys in Brazil, is the fear of smallpox. The experts: they are not dangerous

– Jova Beach Party, WWF: “No damage was done, we said no to dozens of sites”

– Over 4,000 Beagle dogs rescued from the hell of pharmaceutical experiments are looking for a new home

– Orbetello is besieged by midges: premises closed early, lights out and damage to tourism

– Grandma Amelia, the dog Totò and that last hug

– Dear Jovanotti, this time you are wrong

– Found in a landfill today, Imai is a dog who saves people

– The thrill of the stray dog ​​seeing the man who drove for hours to save him

– “Help us find Clementina”, drones and psychics were also used for the missing dog

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– New York, horse-drawn carriages in Central Park goodbye? The idea of ​​”electric cars” reappears

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– Thus a woman saves her elderly dog ​​by remaining on the roof of a house submerged by a flood

– Dog killed by Pit Bull in Arezzo, owner of the aggressive dog reported

– France, sighted a beluga in the Seine: second time in two months

– Shock in the UK: Thousands of farmed chickens die from the heat, an investigation opened

– A man tackles the cheering crowd to prevent an injured dog from being trampled and carries him safely on his shoulder

– Dog and cat meet after a year apart, their reaction explains their wonderful relationship

– That silent date with the dog Monday

– Beethoven was found in Turin, a dog left alone in excrement and waste