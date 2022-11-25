Puglia, environmentalists win: stop the extension of the railway

The Tar of Puglia canceled the landscape authorization given by the Puglia Region for the project of the new one railway network in the area of ​​Lama San Giorgio, a south of Bariwhich provides for the doubling of the tracks for 10 kilometers and the subsequent variant of a section of the state road 16. As a precautionary measure, the Tar Puglia last July had already suspended the authorization landscaping. The order was then reformed in September by the Council of State which annulled the order of the Administrative Court.

Ruling on the appeal filed by environmental committees And citizens owners of land affected by the work, the Tar established with a sentence on the merits that in the authorization given by the Region as an exception to the Territorial Landscape Plan, the non-existence of location alternatives. The work in question, ‘Strategic infrastructure Bari node: Bari Sud (Bari Centrale – Bari Torre a Mare section)’, moves the tracks from the sea line to a more inland area going to touch the blades which they are landscape bound.

