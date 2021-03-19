Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“I believe that Magufuli has been a good president. Thanks to him, we now have more roads, more bridges … He has managed to get the country up and running ”. The one who speaks like this is Salim, a clothing seller from Usa River, a municipality in the Arusha region, in northern Tanzania, a country that woke up this Thursday with the death of John JP Magufuli, its president for the last five years . “I think that with the covid-19 he has made the right decisions. If I had said that the disease was everywhere, people would have been very scared and stopped working. What he wanted was for the nation to move forward, for people to not stop earning money for their families. ” And he ends: “He has been the best president. None of the above has fought for the people as much as he has. His death is very bad for all of us ”.

More information

The death Salim refers to was confirmed during the night of March 17 by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan in a locution broadcast on local public television. Suluhu addressed the Tanzanians to inform them that their president, the chemist and mathematician John JP Magufuli, had died at six in the afternoon in a hospital in Dar Es Salaam, the economic capital of the country, victim of a heart problem that he had been dragging for ten years. “All flags will fly at half mast. It is very sad news ”, announced the politician, who will have to assume the presidency of the nation for the rest of the five-year term that Magufuli himself, nicknamed tingatinga (the bulldozer, in Swahili) due to his authoritarian character and his determined fight against the corrupt, he began to perform after winning the elections, first in 2015 and for the second time in 2020.

Although the death of the former president, known internationally for his skeptical and denialist position on the covid-19 pandemic, was not confirmed until the last moment, rumors about his state of health have been a constant throughout the month of March. His last appearance in public dates from February 27. A week earlier, in another appearance, he had recommended his compatriots to wear masks and had finally recognized that Tanzania was facing a problem with the new coronavirus.

The Tanzanian case is unusual. The Government declared Tanzania free of covid-19 in May 2020, just a few days after the last official confirmation of infection: the counter stopped at 509 infections and 21 deaths, and since then it has not reported any positive case. In mid-February, the World Health Organization he urged the country again to update their virus incidence data and begin taking action to cut transmission.

The late president attributed the miracle to the fact that the prayers and prayers of his fellow citizens served as a vaccine. “I want to thank Tanzanians of all religions. We have been praying and fasting for God to save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our nation and the world. But God has answered us. I am sure that many Tanzanians also believe that the disease has been eliminated by Him ”, he went on to say. He even claimed to demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the screening tests when he claimed to have sent samples of a papaya and a goat for PCR analysis and that they tested positive.

Despite the fact that the official version has attributed the death of the former president to heart problems, there has been no lack in recent weeks who has pointed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus as the cause of the tragic event. Tundu Lissu, leader of the opposition and exile in Belgium, warned in early March that Magufuli was infected with covid-19 and that he was under treatment in a private hospital in Nairobi, the capital of neighboring Kenya. Some days after, stated that the former president had been transferred to India to continue his recovery there. One of the main Kenyan newspapers, the Kenya’s Daily Nation reported in turn that a hospital in Nairobi had admitted an African leader as a patient and, citing diplomatic sources, stated that he was connected to a respirator.

Denialism, weed and vaccines

The denialism of the Government lived one of its last chapters at the end of 2020, when the main drug agencies in the world began to approve the use of the first vaccines against covid-19. Then, the Ministry of Health indicated that it did not intend to inoculate its population. Even more, Gerald Chamii, spokesman for this organization, affirmed that his country would bet on natural remedies to protect itself from the disease. “Our expert scientists are researching local herbs and putting them through clinical trials,” confirmed Chamii. Magufuli had previously expressed himself in similar terms. “I am in contact with Madagascar, who have already confirmed that they have discovered a medicine. We will send a flight to bring it so that Tanzanians can also benefit ”, assured the president in May 2020, in reference to the controversial intention of the Malagasy Executive to commercialize a false miracle remedy against covid-19 based on plants.

“I had covid-19 two weeks ago and I was cured by inhaling herbs; I used traditional medicine. I did it for five days. I isolated myself by personal decision and was cured, ”says Baraka (not her real name), a medical professional who works at Tengeru Hospital in the Arusha region. “Many people do not receive treatment. Now, in the center, we have set up a large place where we send all those suspected of being infected. The problem is that the only laboratory capable of diagnosing the coronavirus is in Dar Es Salam, the capital, so people have to wait at this site for about three days until they get the test results. That is why there are those who prefer not to come and not expose themselves ”, he says.

The government’s denialism experienced one of its last chapters at the end of 2020 when they announced their decision not to vaccinate the population against covid-19

Baraka adds that, in the health zone corresponding to the hospital where he works, there are about 500 patients suspected of being infected with covid-19. But he does not recognize or see that there is a problem. “We no longer even take the temperature of the people who come. We don’t have a PCR test either. But I can assure you that here there are not many patients dying from the new coronavirus during these days. Asked for his opinion on the management of his Government and the strategy of systematically denying any incidence of the virus in the country, Baraka responds: “I think it is not usually taken into account that this disease can also affect mental health. If it is given too much importance, people may think that they are going to die from the coronavirus and live in fear. This has not happened in Tanzania and that is why I believe that Magufuli’s orders have served a lot ”. And he ends: “I think vaccines can be dangerous.”

The same day that the president of the opposition said that Magufuli was heading to India, Ngala (not his real name) went to the doctor for a routine check-up. He did it at a dispensary in a small town in northern Tanzania, a handful of kilometers from where Baraka works, near Arusha, a city of almost half a million people located at the eastern end of the Great Rift Valley. Ngala is a Maasai, a people who live divided between the northern part of the Tanzanian nation and the southern part of neighboring Kenya. When this man talks about covid-19, he says: “I can’t say much because I am not a professional. I do know that it is a disease that has killed many people in the world and that is why now, that I come to the hospital, I have decided to wear this mask ”. And the mouth is pointed, covered by a colorful homemade garment, made with local fabric.

Ngala also says that he has heard rumors in his town that there are people who have died from the virus, but that it is impossible to corroborate it. It is not only that places like the one he lives in (where poverty is evident in every corner, in every house and in every person), add to those statistics that affirm that in Tanzania, half of the population (that is, about 28 million people) lives on less than one and a half dollars a day. Nor is it that this lack of resources prevents access to PCR tests to find out if you have been infected. It simply seems that the epidemic is something far away for Ngala, for his neighbors and, in general, for all the inhabitants of his country as well.

Ngala claims that he lost his smell and taste now about two months ago. And you have seen how neighbors and relatives of yours have had similar symptoms. “If we suspect that we are infected with coronavirus, we use traditional Maasai medicine. When it happened to me, I made a drink from the roots of mucuta, a very popular plant here. It tastes very strong, but after a few hours I could smell it again, ”recalls Ngala. And he also affirms that there are people who use another type of local medicine more similar to that used by Baraka: he cooks leaves of certain plants and mixes them with ginger and lemon in a widespread and accepted remedy among Tanzanians.

It is forbidden to talk about covid-19

Esther (not her real name) went to a private hospital in a large Tanzanian city one day in January this year. A foreigner living in Tanzania, she began to feel bad and her symptoms matched those caused by the coronavirus that has plagued the world since the beginning of 2020. “I asked to be tested; If not, I don’t think they would have done it for me ”, he says. “They told me I had pneumonia and I went home. After a few days, I began to have problems and when I returned to the hospital, they informed me that I had to be admitted. But later a doctor came and told me that no, there were no beds left, that the plant was full ”.

Esther had to spend the illness at home. The days went by and no one answered the phone. When he wanted to ask about the result of his PCR, the only answer was: “It could not be determined that it is negative. Please repeat it again in seven days. ” And Esther, a teacher at a school, stopped going to her classes and spent the afternoons fighting fatigue and lack of oxygen. “We closed a couple of classrooms at the school, but we couldn’t close it all down. The government would have prevented it, ”he says. And she is not misguided. Moshi City International College tried to stop classes and send students home when it detected positive casesBut all that he received from the Executive commanded by the ill-fated Magufuli was a refusal and a demand for a return to normality.

Now, with the death of the former president, it does not seem that this denial and obscurantism will give way to days of openness and precaution for covid-19. In fact, Information Minister Innocent Bashungwa has alerted Tanzanian citizens and the country’s media that encouraging and publishing rumors violates national laws. Without going further, On March 15, a man was arrested for circulating comments on social networks that Magufuli was ill. And even organizations such as the United Nations asked that content not be shared where it was speculated on the death of the late president.

Tanzania has registered several cases of politicians and officials who have perished due to covid-19, according to various information. The most notorious has been that of the first vice president of Zanzibar and leader of the opposition ACT-Wazalendo party, Seif Sharif Hamad, who died in February at the age of 77 after spending two weeks in hospital. But it has not been the only one. John Kijazi, Chief Secretary of the Government, also died suddenly. It was at his funeral, on February 19, when Magufuli admitted the existence of a respiratory disease in the country, although it was not yet specified if it was caused by the new coronavirus.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.