Education Minister Dennis Wiersma regularly bursts into fury against his officials at his ministry. He now acknowledges that he has sometimes been too demanding, sharp or too fierce. Education editor Frederiek Weeda wonders whether there are incidents at Wiersma, or whether it is better to speak of a pattern. She discovered that he had been displaying this behavior for years, even when he was still a Member of Parliament and State Secretary.

The tantrums of Minister Wiersma are not an incident but a pattern