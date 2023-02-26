He has lived for more than 20 years in Rhinebeck, two hours from Manhattan. It is a quiet town. She left for love and has never regretted the decision. He has dual nationality, Spanish and American, three bilingual children, and he feels very grateful. He arrived with a quixotic spirit and has won in ‘sanchopancismo’. Idealist and pragmatic, the journalist Guillermo Fesser (Madrid, 1960) has not accumulated expectations but illusions for a long time. Collaborator in the program ‘El intermedio’, which presents El Gran Wyoming on La Sexta, he delves into the situation in the United States until touching bone. Between jokes and you see, the ex of Gomaespuma does not leave anyone indifferent. With his latest book, ‘Marcelo’ (ed. Contraluz), which he has just presented in Bilbao, he also gets to the bottom of the life of an Ecuadorian bartender in the Big Apple. It is his particular tribute to Hispanic immigration in the United States.

-By now, he will be bilingual.

-I understand 80% and I have the stigma of the accent. It is clear that I am a foreigner.

-The stigma thing sounds very bad.

-No no. It is so. I feel comfortable but I can’t hide the fact that I wasn’t born there. I am an emigrant. And like all emigrants, I left my country for very powerful reasons. No one leaves voluntarily. You are leaving for very weighty reasons.

-Is it clear to the average American that Spain is not in Mexico?

-He he. In rural America they have no idea of ​​Spain, just as they know nothing of Chicago or Los Angeles. They don’t leave their town.

-The thing about staying at home does not only occur in deep America.

-Yeah, yeah. In the very town where I live, in Rhinebeck, which is 100 miles from Manhattan, there are people who have never been to New York.

-Don’t you think that the very American custom of buying by catalog and receiving things in the mailbox is worth studying?

-Well, yes, the truth. That convenience was raised to the nth power with the internet. Technology has helped deepen some of its own trends. More privacy and more individualism! And if you add to that the low birth rate, that there are no longer large families and…

-In his house, by the way, there were nine brothers. You were the eldest of the four little ones.

-That gave a vision of things. He marked you for life. And for good! An example: if your sister took your sweater, I’m sure she’d shit on everything, but in the end you found out that she needed it to flirt with I don’t know who and you put up with it. Quietly. Maybe the next day you had a bigger serving of chickpeas than your brother and then it was his turn to get annoyed. You learned to live together and use a fundamental resource to navigate through life.

What resource are you referring to?

-Humor! If you go to the movies and José Manuel Calderón, who is over 1.90 meters tall, sits in front of you, you can get angry or say, ‘hey, man, why don’t you get in the dryer, I’ve put a sweater on and it shrinks’. Now many don’t even go to the movies. They stay at home in front of a wonderful television. Between one thing and another, the ability to live together and the sense of humor are being lost. Like everything, it is something that requires practice. Tolerance and respect have to be internalized. They must be part of your way of being.

-You have children of 30, 28 and 24 years. How do you see the theme? Do you trust generation Z?

-Yes a lot. They interact normally with people of many races. They have experienced three crises and do not have their parents’ earmuffs. In the United States, for example, they have not known the Cold War and socialism is associated with Sweden. And this is so among young people from Democratic and Republican families. It does not seem absurd to them to have universal healthcare and to have sidewalks so that they do not get caught by cars. And they are fed up with getting up to their eyebrows in debt for studying at the university… Why do they have to carry debts of 200,000 euros?

-The United States has always divided the population between winners and losers.

-There are those who have never wanted to build a real country, but rather enjoy a private club. And as if that were not enough, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was thought that if communism was not good, capitalism had to be. Furthermore, capitalism and democracy began to be identified.

-Conclusion?

-The system works like a casino. The few who win enjoy it and the rest… fuck them!

-In spite of everything, I notice him optimistic.

There will be a change, yes. The question is how long the extreme right’s tantrum will last. White supremacists act like wayward children. They take the ball so that nobody plays. They are angry, they claw and hurt. How long will this last? I don’t know, but it won’t be forever. Young people will promote change.

-He is 62 years old. What has she learned lately?

– That emotions mark you more than facts. If I come one day when my son is sick and you tell me that you have been appointed editor-in-chief, I will immediately forget about you. But if you give me a hug, I will remember you for the rest of my life.