Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz arrived at Rayados with the mission and promise of making Monterrey an offensive and showy team for the public. However, the first three points were obtained through an insipid 1-0 against Atlas de Guadalajara, playing as tenants.
The fans who attended BBVA surely remembered Victor Manuel Vucetich and his way of giving rivals more life, acting as a smaller team.
Are there reasons to justify the ‘Tano’ position? Definitely yes. In the first place, he has been in charge of the club for a short time and they have not brought him any reinforcements. The healthiest thing is to start from what is already known and based on it, cultivate the new philosophy of the game. So far, all good.
The problem was put by the president of the Monterrey Football Club himself, who has repeatedly said that he wants a team that proposes, and traveled to Brazil and Spain with the aim of securing reinforcements that, for one reason or another, have not been able to specify.
‘Tato’ Noriega’s obsession with satisfying Rayados fans has led him to make statements worthy of someone who watches the game from a stand, beer in hand and cloudy judgment, and not of a president with years of experience of experience in the soccer union.
Wasn’t Victor the coach who matched his vision of the game? Perfect. If that were the case, it is understood and applauded that he has put an end to the employment relationship.
But… Weren’t they supposed to go for someone to attack? Wasn’t a more daring proposal in the plans of Club de Fútbol Monterrey?
‘Tano’ Ortiz is an excellent coach. However, what was shown in America is far from what he was supposed to offer ‘Tato’ Noriega to his fans. And the start of the 2023 Opening tournament is serving as an example.
