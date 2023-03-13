The crews of the T-90M “Breakthrough” tanks provide fire support for the advancing assault squads of the Airborne Forces and destroy the positions of Ukrainian militants. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation shared footage of the work of tankers on Monday, March 13.

“We are working on the offensive from direct fire, as well as from a closed firing position. We support the fire of our infantry. If the targets are not visible on direct fire, then we are already moving directly to the closed firing positions, ”said Roman, the commander of a tank platoon.

According to him, the tank is distinguished by maneuverability and mobility. In addition, the combat vehicle has a high potential in combat operations.

“We hunted for their (Ukrainian militants. – Ed.) armored personnel carriers, hit several dugouts, enemy strongholds. Directly with the help of correctors. That is, the first few shells were fired, corrected, and then immediately hit the enemy’s targets, ”the soldier added.

A tank platoon, using the terrain and natural shelters, advances to the line of opening fire, destroys the manpower of Ukrainian formations in strong points, and also suppresses its firing points, allowing assault detachments of Russian paratroopers to move deep into the enemy’s defenses.

Earlier, on February 25, tankers spoke about the advantages of the T-90M against the American Abrams. According to the military, the tank withstood both anti-tank mines and grenade launchers. It is added that it takes 600–700 liters to refuel a tank.

On February 13, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage of the work of the crews of the T-90M “Proryv” tanks of the Southern Military District in destroying firing points, fortified positions and armored vehicles of Ukrainian militants. With the help of drones, reconnaissance and fire adjustment are carried out.

On January 30, Izvestia’s war correspondent Valentin Trushnin, after talking with Russian soldiers on the front line, said that the newest T-90 tank is capable of destroying a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with one blow.

The military said that the T-90M “Breakthrough” is equipped with a protection system, which, among other things, captures laser irradiation and sends a signal to the headset if they aim at the car.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

