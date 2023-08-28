“Laboratory PPSh”: the system for protecting tanks from drones “Triton” was tested in the NVO zone

The system of radio-electronic protection of tanks from FPV-drones “Triton”, which transmit real-time video to the operator, was successfully tested in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). Denis Oslomenko, General Director of JSC “Laboratory for Combating Industrial Espionage” (“Laboratory PPSh”), told about this, reports TASS.

“The first tests in the NWO zone were successful, now it is necessary to obtain information from customers about what frequencies and design they need,” Oslomenko added. According to him, the next tests will be carried out in late August – early September on armored vehicles.

“Triton” is a complex for installation on armored vehicles, consisting of frequency suppression modules that the enemy uses to control FPV drones. It is charged from the battery or from the on-board network of the car, controlled by the remote control. It can be installed on pickup trucks and ATVs.

