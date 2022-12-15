While in Qatar to watch his country reach its sixth final in the World Cup, Burruchaga revealed his great admiration for the current captain, Lionel Messi, who seeks to give his country its first title since that coronation in 1986.

In the final of Mexico, while Argentina was tied with West Germany 2-2 at the “Astica” stadium, Burruchaga snatched the victory and the second title for his country with a right-handed shot in the 84th minute, so that the “Maradona generation” entered history through its wide door.

In his response to a question to France Press about Messi’s role with the national team, and is he the master of Argentina like Maradona in 1986? He said: “Without a doubt. In the same way that Carlos Bilardo told us in his first match as coach that the team was Maradona’s team, the current team is Messi’s team. He was the best player in the world 20 years ago. He plays differently, given his age and the players around him “He serves the team more and is still capable of glimpses of genius, but maybe less than he was four or eight years ago. In Brazil (winning the Copa America in 2021), he lifted a weight off his shoulders and we started to see another Messi.”

Regarding the Argentina-Croatia match, through which Messi’s comrades qualified for the final, Bruchaga said: “A great match from Argentina. They suffered during the first twenty minutes and did not have complete control of the ball.”

He added, “The Argentine national team managed to achieve a balance in control after that and scored two decisive goals before the end of the first half. The second half was one-sided in favor of Argentina, who showed that they are a great team with Messi at his best.”

Responding to what the historic goal in the 1986 World Cup final represented, the Argentine legend said: “It was the happiest moment in my life. Let’s agree that the repercussions were not what they are now, nor the excitement. Today, these things have a much greater extent, and they spread faster. But “Without a doubt, this goal is part of me. It is in my heart and mind, present in the midst of all my memories when I think about it. Especially during the World Cup period. 36 years have passed since then, half my life. What makes me happy is that I achieved what few have managed to do.”