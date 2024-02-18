“A lot, 200,000 euros.” This is how journalist Jordi Évole defined, in his recent television interview with C. Tangana, the amount of the Madrid native's contract with Sony in 2017, when he was still a very promising musician, but quite underground. To which Tangana responded: “Pastón? If you look at it from Sony's side, no. It is important that, when you do not earn 200,000 euros, you know the magnitude of what those who do have 200,000 euros earn to buy a kid, which for them is putting in a chip.” The (pertinent) question is: does 200,000 euros today mean “a lot” in terms of signing bonus, to put it in football jargon, to get an artist with his global impact?

Carlos Galán, co-founder of the independent label Subterfuge, is clear about it. “He generates much more. C. Tangana bills that with the cap,” he says in a telephone conversation. “That amount is a bargain. Whoever made that contract will surely have important recognition in the company. Although what seemed most symbolic to me about that interview was put a token, because it is part of the times.” Galán, who also directs the podcast Sympathy for the music industrywhere he interviews business personalities, warns of the financial power that the three now manage majors. “He streaming He is giving them money and they play roulette, in the sense of putting chips in different numbers and in both colors. If out of 10 attempts they get a C. Tangana, then all the others would already be covered. It is clearly a strategy of signing the drag.”

A modus operandi very damaging to small independent companies like yours. “It is impossible to compete on an economic level, but that has always been the case. The problem is not those figures that we cannot reach, but that the contracts are very lax in time, three or five years.” Galán explains how major record labels have discarded the habit of creating their own catalogues, developing the entire career of an artist, which became part of the label's history. “Now they are more medium-term than long-term. Since everything is immediate, instant success is sought. We live in the culture of fast food at all levels. If something has to work, it has to do it now.”

Universal, Sony and Warner are the three majors that Galán mentions and that take up a large part of the record market. According to Music Business Worldwide, a music industry analysis website, in the first six months of 2023 alone they jointly invoiced 13,000 million dollars (about 12,140 million euros). Universal generated $5.57 billion; Sony, 4.47 billion; and Warner, 2,960 million. These figures, which represent one billion dollars more (about 934 million euros) than what they achieved in the same period of 2022, include recorded music, publishing and other sources of income.

Jota, from Los Planetas, during a concert in Mexico. ALFREDO ESTRELLA (AFP via Getty Images)

For Javier Liñán, director of the production company El Volcán, “200,000 euros means nothing without a context.” Liñán, who before founding his own record company was employed by RCA, Warner Chapel and Virgin, argues that he would need to see the contract to know the concept for which they are paying that amount. “How many albums has he signed for? Is the owner of the master C. Tangana, who later licensed it to Sony? Or is the owner of that master Sony? That money, what is it? A preview of royalties “They're going to deduct from what your album generates?” he asks over the phone. “Because they are very different concepts and they are the crux of the issue. Contracts have changed a lot since the pre-digital era. In fact, there are many problems with all those that were made until two decades ago, because the label paid for a master's degree, exploited it and paid a few royalties to the artist. But that royalty was paid in concept of physical units sold. At the time when the digital environment took off, all these agreements became obsolete, because they did not contemplate downloads or streaming”.

The master is the original sound recording, from which physical copies are made and on which the streamings from platforms like Spotify. If a musician wants to maintain ownership of it with the record company, he usually has to pay for the recording, cover photos, video clips and other associated expenses. Liñán, who worked for years as A & R (Artist and Repertoire, the person in charge of discovering new talents in a record company), was responsible for bringing Los Planetas to RCA, where they published his debut, Super 8, in 1994. “That contract must be from 1993 and the panorama has changed a lot,” he recalls. “And, unlike now, at that time The Planets were nobody. I don't remember well, although I suppose they wouldn't charge any advance. I know that currently Jota [el líder de Los Planetas] He's not at all happy with what he signed at that time, but I'm sure he thought it was phenomenal then because he had a label that paid for him to record an LP in a great studio. Advances are usually paid when there is a certain track record. If you're just starting out, it's hard for that to happen.”

Even so, the director of El Volcán assures that 200,000 euros for someone of C. Tangana's caliber is not money, “because what his songs can produce is brutal. Or even the video clips of it. Videos that are preceded by an ad make a lot of money on YouTube. And for someone like C. Tangana, that YouTube income can be tremendous.” But how tremendous can tremendous income be? “I have worked with a musician who is quite popular among the younger audience, although not widely known as Pucho, and a video clip of his, which received good advertising investment, generated 30,000 euros a year,” Liñán confesses.

Carlos Galán is of the same opinion. “In the Latin market and urban You pay much more than 200,000 euros. There are ultra-strong contracts, in the millions. To any kid who makes urban music and has a certain power to produce thousands of streamings You may spill a mess, because larger quantities are placed on the table. Surely what C. Tangana will do will be an advance, because they no longer have the idea of ​​going to a loss fund, which was used when the industry was even more powerful and had more revenue. “That is no longer contemplated.”

Rosalía, during a concert in Paris. Kristy Sparow (Getty Images)

Yes, the physical sale of records will have plummeted since the last century, however, at its peak (say, the eighties), it also had a very limited commercial period. Most LPs were sold for a season and then practically discontinued. “Now the song stays posted on the internet and continues to earn revenue year after year,” Liñán clarifies. In the case of C. Tangana, and according to the data provided by Sony in 2022, The Madrilenian, his second album on this record label (the fourth in total), was “the most requested album, physically and digitally, of 2021” in Spain and accumulated more than 2,000 million views worldwide. Three years later, their single too many women It already has more than 382 million listens on Spotify alone, while you stopped loving me exceeds 376 million.

Promusicae, the association that represents the Spanish recording industry, proclaimed in 2022 that The Madrilenian It had sold 160,000 units, only in Spain. That number not only included physical copies (on vinyl, CD or, oops, cassette), but also included downloads and streamings. “The latter involve very complicated calculations, since a certain amount of streamings They mean a copy, but depending on the platform where they are produced, they count more or less. YouTube is not the same as Spotify. And neither the paid Spotify nor the free one,” explains an executive in the industry who prefers to remain anonymous.

It's not the only one. In the majors A kind of law of silence prevails about the numbers of their contracts and what they bill thanks to their artists on the payroll. After dozens of attempts to contact different executives of multinational record companies, only one of them (who also prefers not to reveal his name) has agreed to assess the amount of the signing. For him, signing a contract with C. Tangana today would cost “around seven or eight million euros.” Another head of a indie management, very aware of this type of movements with top-level stars and who also does not want to see his name published, maintains that “a contract for three albums would have an advance of about 10 million euros. Then, obviously, there would be variables, such as the percentage of royalties or the management of image rights. But the gross figure would be that.”

Now, the musician who has negotiating power is trying to sign agreements of a shorter duration. “That's why some jump from label to label,” says Liñán. And he points out the paradigmatic case of Rosalía, who published her first album, The Angels (2017), at Universal; the second, The evil will (2018), at Sony; and the third, Motomami (2022), in Columbia, a subsidiary of Sony. “Or Alejandro Sanz, who was at Warner practically from the beginning of his career, in 2011 he went to Universal and, since 2023, he has been at Sony,” he points out.

What has occurred is the jibarization of the middle class of the music industry. Either you win big or you get crumbs. “In the nineties, a group underground I could sell 5,000 physical records. Today selling that is crazy,” says Liñán. “The physical format for these types of bands has become a product of merchandising for concerts. They are very small runs, 300 or 500 vinyl units. If they sell 1,000 they are already big words. And many small artists don't even release on CD anymore. Or they release 1,000 copies, but because it costs almost the same as making 300, not because they are going to ship 1,000.”

And in the digital field things are not looking better for the vast majority. Recently, Spotify has confirmed that, from 2024, it will only pay royalties to songs that have more than 1,000 annual listens. The company's official version is that this measure will affect very few songs and 99.5% of its catalog will continue to obtain some benefit. Although those who reach one million listeners don't have much to celebrate either. In an interview from 2023 in the Greek edition of the magazine Rock Hard, Dani Filth, the leader of the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, did not mince words and became the penultimate musician to thunder against the Swedish corporation. “Spotify are the biggest criminals in the world,” he said there. “I think we had 25 or 26 million listens last year and I personally received about £20 [unos 23 euros]”.

These must not be the recent digital dividends of C. Tangana, who in the interview with Évole also revealed his past economic hardships, remembering his pre-stardom stage as an employee at a Pans&Company on Madrid's Gran Vía, with a part-time monthly payroll of 350 euros (that company, according to him, still owes him 600 euros). Perhaps the comparison with such miserable work led him to compose Espabilaoone of the songs that included Idol (2017), his first album after signing with Sony. There she told/sang: “To 'the guild, to' the guild. “I have signed the most expensive contract in Spain of the entire union.” Maybe the current Pucho regrets having written that stanza.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, x, instagramor subscribe here to the Newsletter.